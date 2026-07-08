Ednition Raises Investment Round Led by College Board's Mission Investment Fund

College Board's Mission Investment Fund led the investment alongside Reach Capital, Array Ventures, and a syndicate of existing angel investors.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ednition , Inc., the edtech rostering and integration company behind RosterStream , today announced the close of a strategic financing round led by College Board's Mission Investment Fund, with continued participation from Reach Capital, Array Education, and a syndicate of angel investors.The financing comes amid rapid adoption of the RosterStream platform across leading edtech companies. RosterStream, which is SOC 2 attested and ISO 27001 certified, helps edtech vendors meet the full range of district and school integration requirements, from rostering and single sign-on (SSO) to LMS integration and Extended Data Domains — all on a foundation of 1EdTech standards including OneRoster and Ed-Fi."Edtech companies constantly face complex and expensive integration and data interoperability challenges. RosterStream eliminates these obstacles, providing a lower-cost, off-the-shelf solution, built on open standards," said Mick Hewitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Ednition. "The growth and demand we've seen confirm what we've believed from day one: rostering and integration infrastructure is exactly what edtech companies need right now. We're grateful to our investors for the conviction to back what we're building."“The Mission Investment Fund supports organizations whose work can help improve student outcomes in education,” said Sae-young Kim, Vice President of Investments at College Board. “Ednition is strengthening data interoperability across the edtech ecosystem by making it easier for districts and school institutions to connect the systems and learning resources that support educators and students.”The financing will accelerate expansion of RosterStream, including Roster Intelligence ™, the AI layer built across the entire platform. Roster Intelligence brings AI-first automation to the hardest parts of integration: data mapping, validation, and transformation, plus school and district onboarding. It makes the messy work invisible, so edtech vendors can focus on building great products for educators and students.About EdnitionEdnition's flagship platform, RosterStream, lets edtech vendors say 'yes' to any integration with schools and districts, including rostering, single sign-on, extended data, and LMS, without the usual cost and complexity. Backed by College Board Mission Investment Fund, GSV Ventures, Reach Capital, Avalanche, Array Education, Long Term Impact, and a group of leading angel investors, Ednition is on a mission to eliminate the barriers to edtech integration and interoperability.

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