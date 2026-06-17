MBTA Announces mTicket Availability for June 29 World Cup Match

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) today announced the release of roundtrip Boston Stadium Train tickets between South Station and Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) for the June 29 match. Tickets will be $80, sold exclusively on the MBTA mTicket app, and allows for travel on the entire Commuter Rail network the day of your Event Train ticket.

Train tickets still remain for Matches on June 19, 23, and 26. Ticket sales for the July 9 quarter final match will be announced soon.

Riders are welcome to purchase tickets based on boarding groups, which are listed online. Full information can be found at MBTA.com/WorldCup. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and to buffer in extra travel time on match days. Boston Stadium Train tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.

Boston Stadium Trains are the only MBTA public transit mode to Boston Stadium on match days, and they offer one of the most predictable and affordable options to get to the matches. There is no MBTA subway or bus service to Boston Stadium.

Tickets should be purchased by fans with a valid same-day match ticket. Passengers must register the email address used to purchase their match ticket on mTicket to complete their train ticket purchase. Passengers without a valid match ticket will not be allowed to board at South Station.

All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Train ticket sales will close once the maximum capacity is reached.

Regular Commuter Rail tickets, passes and summer promotions -- including the $10 Weekend Pass and the 5-day Flex Pass -- are not valid for travel on Boston Stadium Trains.

World Cup Impacts to MBTA Service

As previously announced, most regular peak-period Commuter Rail service will be preserved to minimize impacts to daily ridership. However, Commuter Rail lines are experiencing temporary schedule adjustments until July 12. On match days specifically, the southside of the Commuter Rail network will have adjusted schedules to support this unprecedented effort. More information on these schedule changes is available at MBTA.com/WorldCupChanges. Full Spring and Summer Commuter Rail schedules are available at MBTA.com/CR.

Commuter Rail Summer Discount Reminder

Governor Healey and Interim Secretary and General Manager Eng announced a series of summer fare promotions and discounts on the MBTA Commuter Rail to lower costs for riders, support regular commuters, and encourage more people to choose public transportation as Massachusetts prepares for a busy season of major events across the state. This includes four promotions that will run on the Commuter Rail through June, July, and August, including Free Fridays, a 50% discount on monthly passes, and more. Monthly passholders will save between $321 and $639 over the summer, depending on their route.