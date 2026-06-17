MBTA Announces July Service Changes

Service changes are taking place in July to support accessibility improvements on the Green Line C branch and at Symphony station, revitalization work on the Red Line, the MassDOT West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, and on the Commuter Rail during World Cup matchdays.

The MBTA today announced service changes in July on the Green, Red, and Needham lines. There are also some Commuter Rail service changes related to World Cup matchdays.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Green Line

As previously announced, the MBTA will continue to perform work as part of the Green Line C Branch Accessibility Improvements project at Englewood Avenue and Tappan Street as well as at Summit Avenue this month.

As previously announced, Symphony Station remains closed to advance major accessibility upgrades at the station. Located in one of Boston’s busiest cultural and historical neighborhoods, the 85-year-old Symphony Station is ready to be upgraded into a safer, fully accessible station featuring four new elevators and many other station enhancements.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place:

Green Line C branch service will bypass the following street-level stops during the following dates:

Outbound Green Line trains will not stop at Englewood Avenue through July 10 .

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Cleveland Circle or Dean Road, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 5-minute walk).

Outbound Green Line trains will not stop at Tappan Street through July 10 .

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Washington Square or Dean Road, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 3- to 4-minute walk).

Inbound Green Line trains will not stop at Summit Avenue , July 13 – 31 .

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Coolidge Corner or Brandon Hall, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 6-minute walk).



Symphony Station is closed to riders until spring 2029. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop).

Riders who typically board or disembark at Symphony can instead board or disembark at Northeastern University or Prudential, which are 0.3 miles away (or about a five-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders are encouraged to instead consider travelling on the Orange Line at Massachusetts Avenue, which is 0.1 miles (or about a three-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders may also use the Route 39, which operates parallel to the E branch in both directions along Huntington Avenue.

is closed to riders until spring 2029. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop).

On the Red Line

In July, the MBTA will continue essential infrastructure upgrades, track renewal, and other critical revitalization work on the Red Line, including the replacement of floating slabs. Signal upgrades will also take place. This regular, planned renewal and revitalization work is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street for 10 consecutive days, July 21 – 30.



Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between these stations.

Riders are also encouraged to utilize existing Bus Routes 69, 87, 88, 89, 91, and 109 from Davis Square, Harvard Square, and Central Square to connect with the Green Line’s Medford/Tufts and Union Square branches as an alternative way to travel to Park Street.

An express shuttle will be available between Harvard Square and the South Station Bus Terminal.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Alewife should budget at least 70 minutes using the shuttle.

Accessible van service will be available on weekdays only between Alewife and Park Street. Riders should see station personnel to request this service.



On the Needham Commuter Rail Line

MassDOT will perform work in July as part of the West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, which will replace the bridge that carries the West Roxbury Parkway over the Needham Line.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place beginning at approximately 11 PM through the end of service on Friday, July 24, and continuing each day through the weekend, July 25 – 26.

Needham Line service will be suspended between Needham Heights and South Station.

There will be no shuttle bus service alternatives for this service change.

Passengers may use Bus Routes 35, 36, and 37 between West Roxbury and Forest Hills for connections to Orange Line subway service between Forest Hills and Back Bay.

Passengers may use Bus Route 59 between Needham Junction and Newton Highlands for connections to Green Line D branch subway service to Copley, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk) from Back Bay. Additional buses will operate on the 59 later into the evenings during these weekend dates to mimic the span of time Needham Line train service operates.

There will be no service at Hersey.

Riders using Bus Routes 35, 36, 37, or 59 should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to South Station from West Roxbury should budget at least 35 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.



Service Changes during World Cup Matchdays

Through July 12, passengers are reminded that trains will run less frequently on most Commuter Rail lines. Most peak-hour service, 6 – 10 AM and 3:30 – 7 PM, will be maintained. On World Cup matchdays, additional changes will be in effect on all Commuter Rail lines in and out of South Station.

Information is available at MBTA.com/WorldCupChanges. Notable changes include:

Fairmount Line : On matchdays, no service to Readville.

: On matchdays, no service to Readville. Fall River/New Bedford Line : Through July 12, connecting trains to/from East Taunton will not operate. Only direct trains between South Station and Fall River or New Bedford will run.

: Through July 12, connecting trains to/from East Taunton will not operate. Only direct trains between South Station and Fall River or New Bedford will run. Franklin/Foxboro Line : On matchdays, no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens. Shuttle buses between Forge Park/495 and Walpole connect riders to Providence Line at Canton Junction.

: On matchdays, no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens. Shuttle buses between Forge Park/495 and Walpole connect riders to Providence Line at Canton Junction. Stoughton Line: On weekday matchdays, shuttle buses replace train service between Canton Junction and Stoughton.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in June. More information is available here.