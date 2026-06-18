Aaron Beavers Receives NOAA Technology Transfer Award for Advancing Fish Passage Solutions

Aaron Beavers, Senior Engineer at Kleinschmidt

Aaron’s work has helped create a resource that benefits landowners, agencies, and communities while advancing fish passage and ecosystem restoration goals” — Tyler Kreider, Fisheries Engineering Section Manager at Kleinschmidt.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that Aaron Beavers, senior fisheries engineer, has received the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) Technology Transfer Award for his role (as a Fish Passage Engineer previously at NOAA) in developing an innovative tool that is helping improve fish passage and streamline infrastructure planning throughout coastal Oregon.The award recognizes scientific, engineering, and technical achievements that successfully transfer technology and innovation beyond federal agencies for practical use by industry, academic institutions, state and local governments, and nonprofit organizations.Aaron was recognized for helping develop a publicly accessible tide gate pipe sizing tool through the Oregon Tide Gate Partnership. The interactive tool assists landowners, engineers, watershed organizations, and resource agencies to identify appropriate culvert sizes for tide gate replacement projects while meeting state and federal fish passage requirements.By simplifying a complex design process, the tool helps reduce planning and engineering costs, accelerate project development, and support the restoration of habitat connectivity for native fish species."Aaron’s work has helped create a resource that benefits landowners, agencies, and communities while advancing fish passage and ecosystem restoration goals. His recognition reflects his innovation and practical problem-solving that drive meaningful environmental outcomes and we look forward to him continuing that work at Kleinschmidt," said Tyler Kreider, Fisheries Engineering Section Manager at Kleinschmidt.With more than 16 years of experience in fish passage and hydraulic engineering, Aaron identified the need for a streamlined approach to tide gate design and helped guide the concept from vision to implementation. Today, the tool is being used by landowners, watershed councils, and state and federal agencies to support tide gate replacement and restoration projects across Oregon.The Oregon Tide Gate Partnership is a collaborative effort involving federal and state agencies, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and technical experts working to restore fish access to coastal habitats while supporting the needs of local communities and landowners.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies with a focus on hydropower, fish passage, river restoration and other services that enhance the natural environment. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For more than 60 years, Kleinschmidt has delivered practical solutions to complex challenges involving energy, water, and the environment. Our goal is to bring these critical resources into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

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