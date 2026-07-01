Kleinschmidt Associates Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation, Impact, and Employee Ownership

Kleinschmidt 60th Anniversary

Employee-owned hydropower consulting leader marks milestone with celebrations, podcast launch, and commitment to the future

This milestone is more than a celebration of our history; it's a celebration of our people, our clients, and the relationships that have shaped who we are.” — Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is celebrating 60 years of helping clients navigate the evolving intersection of energy, water, and the environment. Founded on July 3, 1966, the employee-owned engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm is commemorating six decades of innovation and impact with celebrations across the company, client appreciation initiatives, the launch of its new Making Waves podcast, and a continued commitment to remaining employee-owned and an industry leader in hydropower.Since its founding, Kleinschmidt has grown into one of North America’s most respected hydropower and water resource consulting firms, partnering with clients to advance renewable energy, dam safety, fisheries engineering, environmental stewardship, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.“This milestone is more than a celebration of our history; it's a celebration of our people, our clients, and the relationships that have shaped who we are,” said Tim Oakes , Chief Executive Officer of Kleinschmidt. “For 60 years, our company has followed the motto of our founder, R. Stevens Kleinschmidt: 'Do good work and make a living at it. Enjoy what you are doing. And the rest will take care of itself.' These principles continue to guide us as we evolve, improve, and build on our legacy for the ahead.”To commemorate the anniversary, Kleinschmidt will host employee celebrations throughout the year recognizing the people and projects that have defined the firm’s legacy. The company will also honor our amazing loyal clients whose trust and collaboration have contributed to decades of shared success.As part of the celebration, Kleinschmidt has launched Making Waves, a new podcast exploring the people, projects, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of hydropower, renewable energy, fisheries, and environmental stewardship. The podcast features industry leaders, technical experts, and conversations focused on the evolving energy landscape and the critical role water plays in a sustainable future.The anniversary also reinforces the company’s dedication to remaining employee-owned, a model Kleinschmidt believes strengthens its culture, client relationships, and long-term vision.As the global demand for clean energy continues to grow, Kleinschmidt remains focused on helping clients balance energy reliability, environmental responsibility, and long-term sustainability.For more information about Kleinschmidt Associates and its 60th anniversary celebration, visit kleinschmidtgroup.com.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For more than 60 years, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit kleinschmidtgroup.com.

Kleinschmidt 60th Anniversary Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.