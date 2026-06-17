Black Hydrovac Appoints John Capuria as General Manager

We look forward to strengthening our reputation of operational excellence as we continue serving mission-critical construction clients.” — Kristy Black

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Hydrovac, a premier woman- and minority-owned vacuum excavation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Capuria as the company’s new General Manager. Capuria brings extensive industry experience and leadership to the team as Black Hydrovac continues to scale its operations to serve the DMV region and its growing roster of mission-critical clients.Capuria’s career in the hydrovac industry spans many years, during which he has managed office operations and overseen regional teams throughout the east coast. His deep understanding of non-destructive digging operations and his proven track record in leadership make him an invaluable addition to the Black Hydrovac team."We are thrilled to have John Capuria join our team as General Manager,” said Kristy Black, Owner of Black Hydrovac. “His leadership and industry experience will be a tremendous asset. We look forward to strengthening our reputation of operational excellence as we continue serving mission-critical construction clients.”Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, Black Hydrovac has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for complex infrastructure projects. The company utilizes advanced pressurized water and vacuum systems to safely expose and document underground utilities, prioritizing the protection of vital infrastructure for data centers, hospitals, airports, government facilities, and military installations.By combining precision engineering, a robust safety culture, and reliable scheduling with comprehensive daily reporting, Black Hydrovac ensures that high-stakes projects remain on schedule and within scope. The company’s expertise includes test pitting, slot trenching, remote excavation, and debris removal in high-risk environments across Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.Black Hydrovac is proud to hold several key certifications, including WOSB, SWaM, MBE, MWAA LSBE, Avetta-approved, and VDOT prequalified. With the appointment of Capuria, the company reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and its mission to set the industry standard for safety and reliability in vacuum excavation.For more information about Black Hydrovac visit blackhydrovac.com About Black HydrovacBlack Hydrovac is a vacuum excavation industry leader providing hydro and air excavation, utility locating, and non-destructive digging services designed to eliminate utility strikes and protect critical underground infrastructure for construction, government, energy, technology, and data center clients across the DMV region. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Northern Virginia, their certified woman- and minority-owned team is dedicated to raising the standard for utility protection through precision, reliability, and a commitment to empowering the tradespeople who do the work. For more information, visit blackhydrovac.com or follow on social media.

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