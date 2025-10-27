Worldwide Mission Critical Named No. 1 on Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies List

Northern Virginia Firm Recognized for Exceptional Growth

This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our incredible team, as well as the strong partnerships we’ve built with clients and industry leaders.” — Bradley Gray

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Mission Critical (WWMC) has been recognized as the No. 1 company on the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies of 2025 list. The Herndon-based firm, which provides comprehensive project management, development, procurement, and owner’s representation services to the mission critical data center industry, achieved an average growth rate of 247% over a two-year period.“It’s an honor to be named the top company among the fastest growing in our region,” said Bradley Gray, Principal and Managing Partner of Worldwide Mission Critical. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our incredible team, as well as the strong partnerships we’ve built with clients and industry leaders. Together, we’re advancing excellence across the mission critical landscape.”The Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies list ranks privately held businesses headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area based on revenue growth over the past two years. To qualify, companies must have posted at least $2 million in revenue in 2022 and $10 million in 2024, with consistent year-over-year increases.To view the full list, visit Ranked: Greater Washington's Fastest Growing Companies in 2025 . For more information on Worldwide Mission Critical, visit www.worldwidemissioncritical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.