Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The Picatinny Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in conjunction with the National Armaments Consortium (NAC) held the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3. Picatinny employees, past and present, were recognized as exceptional individuals driving innovation and excellence within the military and defense industry.

Annually, the award is bestowed on individuals whose outstanding service in the areas of Management, Technology, Development, and/or Production have been deemed as a major contribution to the National Defense. Since the inception of the award program in 1981, more than 440 individuals have been recognized.

The awards highlight the critical collaboration between the military and the armaments industrial base, ensuring that service members remain equipped with the most advanced capabilities available.

Kevin Fahey, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD(A), and Sam Perez, who currently serves as the Chief/Competency Manager for Mortars Division at the U.S. army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center's Munitions Engineering and Technology Center (METC), were both recognized with the John A. Ulrich Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the highest honor bestowed at the Firepower Awards and recognizes lifetime achievement and outstanding service in program management.

“I received the NDIA Lifetime Achievement Award with humbleness and deep gratitude,” said Perez.

“It was an honor and privilege to receive the award that represents a 37-year-long career in which I have always given my best in any assignment and project I have worked on, and any position I have held at Picatinny. But I clearly recognize that this award represents the inspiration and advice of mentors, managers, and supervisors who have guided, supported, and trusted me, and the hard work of colleagues and teams who have worked with me to deliver new and improved capabilities to our nation’s soldiers and allies around the globe,” Perez said.

Fahey previously served as the Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems, as well as the Deputy Program Executive Officer Ammunition, Senior Technical Executive for Close Combat Armament Systems, Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center, at Picatinny Arsenal.

Firepower Development Awards were presented to John Middleton who currently serves as METC’s Development Branch Technical Lead, Small Caliber Munitions Division, and to Adam Scanlan, Competency Manager for the Cannon Artillery Munitions competency within the Munitions Systems Director at METC. The award recognizes individuals for significant engineering, science, and technology development for warfighter systems.

A Firepower Manufacturing Award was presented to Greg Bischer who retired last year as the Deputy Product Manager for Artillery, Mortars and Precision Systems within Project Manager Combat Ammunition Systems, and a Firepower Production Award was also presented to James Sarruda, Chief, Artillery & Mortars High Explosive and Full Range Practice Cartridge Branch, Conventional Ammunition Division under Project Manager Combat Ammunition Systems.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Firepower Production Award,” said Sarruda. “Every projectile we deliver and every civilian who has a hand in its production makes a difference.”

Douglas Troast, Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Fuze and Precision, received a Firepower Production Award, while both Thomas Blenk, Chief Technology Officer for the Capability Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics, and Jeanne Brooks, SSTM for Caliber Cannon Systems and Technology, and Director of the Benet Labs Directorate of DEVCOM Armaments Center’s Weapons and Software Engineering Center, each were awarded a Firepower Technology Award.

Through continuous recognition of technological and managerial achievements, the NDIA Firepower Awards underscore the importance of relentless innovation in maintaining the readiness and overmatch of the United States Armed Forces.