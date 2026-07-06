Wiesbaden sets installation record in Army Emergency Relief campaign

CLAY KASERNE, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden raised more than $115,000 during its annual Army Emergency Relief campaign, the most ever collected at the installation. On July 1, the garrison recognized its top representatives and units for their efforts.

Army Emergency Relief is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to active-duty and retired Soldiers, their families, and the orphans and spouses of Soldiers. Its mission is to help service members overcome unexpected financial challenges and promote long-term financial stability.

During the 2026 campaign, community members in Wiesbaden raised about $115,000, including roughly $106,000 in active-duty donations, with 56.82percent active-duty participation, the highest in the United States Army and Europe and Africa area of responsibility.

"I cannot be prouder. I am moved," said Briana Johnson, the garrison's AER officer. "I have been here for four years and did not think that we could ever reach something this big. We started out at $30,000. That was amazing for us. Now we're at $115,000."

The garrison placed first in Europe for the fourth consecutive year and earned third place Army-wide in the medium category, despite competing against larger training bases.

"It means that our community understands the value of AER and the reason for the campaign," Johnson said. "In Wiesbaden, we don't chase standards, we set them."

Johnson credited the campaign's success to its network of unit representatives, who collect nearly all donations by speaking with Soldiers in person.

The garrison trained more than 50 representatives and placed them in every company in an effort to reach every Soldier.

Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown emphasized the importance of spreading awareness. "We have to get the word out. We can't stop just right now. We have to educate our formation. We have to educate our troops. AER gives way more than what we give to AER," Brown said. "One hundred percent of us should be able to give something. It doesn't have to be a lot, but something."

AER operates on a donation-based model, with all contributions going directly to support Soldiers and their family members in need. During this campaign period 1,270 Soldiers contributed through online donations, organizations and AAFES.

"AER is unlike any other program that we have," said Garrison Commander Col. Ringo Midles. "If you've been in the Army and you've been in a leadership role, you know that there is going to come a moment where people can find themselves in need. And AER is one of those places where you go where there's assistance, and they're built for that. They're built to help."

Since June 2025, 160 people in the Wiesbaden community have received a combined $575,994 in assistance. The most common needs were initial rent and security deposits, emergency travel, and privately owned vehicle repairs.

"We make sure that they have those resources to get where they need to be, or to fulfill those obligations, to take care of those people that mean most to them," Midles said. "We are taking care of our own, and we are going into our own pockets to do that."

Johnson reiterated that Soldiers and families in need can always reach out. "This is your ACS team. When you have problems, when you have situations that you're not sure how to help your Soldier, this is the team you need to come see. We will find some way to support you with wraparound services. That's what AER and financial readiness, ACS, is. What we are here for, for you guys. So, remember us," Johnson said.

She also highlighted several lesser-known AER benefits. "AER also offers scholarships for dependent children, grants for Soldiers in the Career Skills Program transitioning out of the Army, and a one-time loan credit for Soldiers who complete a course at financialfrontline.army.mil," Johnson said.

Top unit (top dollar amount contributed)

B Company,24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade– $17, 254

Unit representative awards (active-duty Soldiers dollar amount contributions)

1st Place: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Senan Zangana, B Company, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion,66th Military Intelligence Brigade–$17,254 (installation record)

2nd Place: 1st Lt. Feleisha Wright, Multi-Domain Command - Europe– $14,108

3rd Place: Sgt. Daniel Urbauer, A Co, 24 MI BN, 66th MI BDE–$9,097

Unit representative awards (Active-duty Soldiers participation)

1st place: Sgt. John Hollar, B Co, 24th MI, 66th MI BDE–207 Active-Duty Soldiers

2nd place: Sgt. Jordan Allen, B Co, 24th MI, 66th MI BDE–133 Active-Duty Soldiers

3rd place: Sgt. Anisa Allison, 228th Brigade Support Company –96 Active-Duty Soldiers Participation

Top unit (active- duty Soldiers participation)

B Co, 24th MI, 66th MI BDE

Unit representative spotlight excellence award:

Sgt. 1st ClassExavier Flores-Perez, 102nd Signal Battalion - Fordedication, creativity and optimism

Individual active-duty Soldier award: top dollar contribution (individual Soldier)