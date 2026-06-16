House Bill 2224 Printer's Number 3555

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors FIEDLER, BURGOS, PROBST, WAXMAN, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, RIVERA, GIRAL, FREEMAN, BOYD, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CURRY, GILLEN, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, HOHENSTEIN, HANBIDGE, HADDOCK, PROKOPIAK, KINKEAD, McNEILL, SALISBURY

Short Title An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, providing for return on equity.

Memo Subject Saving Taxpayers Money by Limiting Excessive Profits for Utility Monopolies

Generated 06/17/2026 09:38 AM

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