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House Bill 2224 Printer's Number 3555

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, BURGOS, PROBST, WAXMAN, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, RIVERA, GIRAL, FREEMAN, BOYD, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CURRY, GILLEN, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, HOHENSTEIN, HANBIDGE, HADDOCK, PROKOPIAK, KINKEAD, McNEILL, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, providing for return on equity.

Memo Subject

Saving Taxpayers Money by Limiting Excessive Profits for Utility Monopolies

Generated 06/17/2026 09:38 AM

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House Bill 2224 Printer's Number 3555

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