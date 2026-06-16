House Bill 2473 Printer's Number 3322

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors MAZZOCCO, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, VENKAT, PARKER, NEILSON, DEASY, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE

Short Title An Act repealing obsolete laws related to insurance.

Memo Subject Repealing Obsolete Insurance Laws and Already Completed Studies

Generated 06/17/2026 09:38 AM

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