House Bill 2473 Printer's Number 3322
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors
MAZZOCCO, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, VENKAT, PARKER, NEILSON, DEASY, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE
Short Title
An Act repealing obsolete laws related to insurance.
Memo Subject
Repealing Obsolete Insurance Laws and Already Completed Studies
Generated 06/17/2026 09:38 AM
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