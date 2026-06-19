Special Olympics Georgia Competing at USA Games!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will take place in Minnesota, bringing together athletes, coaches and fans who will showcase inclusion, competition and how to unify the world through sport. Team Georgia consists of 63 athletes, unified partners, coaches, SOGA Team, and medical. The sports included with Team Georgia are Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Unified Golf, Unified Softball, Unified Basketball, and Traditional Cheerleading. Special Olympics Georgia is proud to send these delegates to represent the state well! We encourage you all the cheer them all at the games!ABOUT THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMESThe 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike’s Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.For more information, contact Liz Smith, liz.smith@specialolympicsga.org

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