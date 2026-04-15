The Wawa Foundation Supports Special Olympics Georgia

Visit your local Wawa Store on April 16th!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.comThe Wawa Foundation & Wawa Reach $200 Million in Donations to Causes Supporting Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes and Wawa Donates $250,000 in Wawa Gift Cards to National Charity PartnersAs Wawa Celebrates 62 Years in Convenience, The Wawa Foundation Marks its 12th Anniversary by Reaching Giving Milestone and Hosting Gift-Card Distribution to National Charity PartnersWawa, PA (April 16, 2026) – This Wawa Day on April 16, as Wawa celebrates its 62nd anniversary in retail, The Wawa Foundation, Wawa’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to support Wawa's charitable giving, is celebrating a major giving milestone! Just 12 years since inception, The Foundation reached $200 million in donations to causes supporting Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes! To mark these milestones, Wawa will award $250,000 in gift cards to The Wawa Foundation’ National Charity Partners.Every year, The Wawa Foundation support thousands of local non-profit partners throughout Wawa’s operating area with financial grants and in-kind donations. The Wawa Foundation National Partners include: American Red Cross, Blood Cancer United, Breakthrough T1D, Children’s Miracle Network, Feeding America Food Banks, Special Olympics and USO. They are supported through financial grants from The Foundation and customer donations through in-store fundraising campaigns.“We are so honored to have National Charity Partners that do meaningful and impactful work in all the communities we serve. Every year, Wawa Day is a celebration of the opening of the first Wawa store and the inception of The Wawa Foundation. This year, particularly as we look back on our history, we see the important role supporting our communities has always played in the Wawa story and are honored to recognize our long-time partners in such a meaningful way,” said Liz Simeone, President of The Wawa Foundation. “As The Wawa Foundation reaches its 12th anniversary and $200 million in giving from Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we are more inspired than ever to continue to build stronger communities through supporting causes committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes.”The Wawa Foundation was launched in 2014 as part of Wawa’s 50th anniversary in convenience retailing. Since its inception, The Wawa Foundation has impacted more than 8,000 organizations across the communities Wawa serves. In addition, more than 38 million meals have been donated from Wawa stores to local food pantries through the Wawa Food Donation Program in partnership with Food Donation Connection.Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and National Partners through:•Financial support to local, state and National Partners, supported by direct financial grants and in-store fundraising campaigns•In-kind support for local community events and organizations through Wawa Community Care•The Wawa Food Donation Program, which makes daily donations of unsold foodservice products to local food pantries through Wawa in partnership with Food Donation Connection•Fly Beyond programs, which fight food insecurity at the community level by inspiring goodness and increasing access to fresh, nutritious food and healthy meals for underserved youth through Wawa’s Feeding America food bank partnersAbout Wawa DayOn April 16, 1964, Grahame Wood opened the first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania. On the occasion of Wawa’s 50th anniversary in 2014, Wawa launched The Wawa Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting the company’s charitable giving. Wawa Day commemorates these milestones and celebrate the customers, associates and community partners who have played such a pivotal role in the Wawa story.About The Wawa FoundationThe Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc., to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, state and national grants and in-kind donations.

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