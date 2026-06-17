GIVE A LIFT!

OFFICE FOR THE AGING NEEDS VOLUNTEER DRIVERS

Belmont, NY—Driving gives most of us the freedom to go anywhere, at any time. Driving also gives us the freedom to do the simple, but necessary things as going to the pharmacy, visiting your doctor and going to the grocery store. But some older adults are not able to drive anymore.

Allegany County Office for the Aging Volunteer Transportation Program helps people age 60 and

older get to medical appointments, the grocery store, pharmacy or bank. We need

volunteer drivers in the Wellsville area. Just a few hours of your time can make a world of differ- ence to a person who is unable to drive anymore. Volunteers are reimbursed .725 cents a mile from their own home and back to their own home.

We need a large corps of volunteers to be able to provide rides to all of our clients. As a volunteer, you choose the days and times that are convenient for you. Giving a lift to an older adult can make a big difference.

Call the Allegany County Office for the Aging and ask for Karen Chamberlain for more details 585

-268-9390, or toll-free 1-866-268-9390.

https://www.alleganyco.gov/

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