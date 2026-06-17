The First Google Chat-based AI Agent That Executes Enterprise Workflows Is Now Available To The US-based Users

Secure HR AI agents deployed in Google Chat helping employees submit requests and check statuses while blocking access to restricted HR data. Built with Zenphi AI Studio

As Microsoft pushes enterprise AI chatbots toward six-figure contracts, Zenphi brings affordable, governed, action-taking AI agents to Google Workspace teams

Most AI tools built for Google Workspace users help individuals work faster. But the processes that actually run a business need to be governed, audited, reliable. Zenphi AI Studio closes that gap.” — Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi

DOVER, DE, SPAIN, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenphi, the Google Workspace AI workflow automation and agent building platform, today announced the launch of Zenphi AI Studio — an AI agent builder , a no-code environment for designing, deploying, and managing custom AI agents end-users will be able to interact with through Google Chat.Unlike enterprise AI assistants that answer questions or surface documents, AI agents built within Zenphi AI Studio take action. An employee can ask an agent — using Google Chat as a conversational channel — to submit a leave request, file a reimbursement claim, start an onboarding process, report an incident, or assign a task with automated reminders. The agent would execute the process end to end, exactly as configured.From AI Assistance to Governed Process ExecutionMost workplace AI tools today are designed to help individuals work faster — drafting emails, summarising documents, answering questions, or finding information across apps. These capabilities are valuable, but they don't solve the harder operational challenge: executing the business processes organisations rely on every day.Processes such as approvals, onboarding, reimbursements, IT provisioning, document generation, and compliance reviews require structure — clear ownership, permissions, workflow logic, exception handling, audit trails, and human oversight where required. At the other end of the market, large-enterprise service platforms can address some of this, but typically require significant implementation budgets and infrastructure that puts them out of reach – especially for the hundreds of thousands of mid-sized organisations running on Google Workspace.Zenphi AI Studio is built for this gap. Enterprise AI agents for Google Chat built in Zenphi AI Studio don't operate as standalone autonomous systems — they're bound to governed workflows on the Zenphi platform, so every action executes within defined business logic and every step can be tracked."Google Workspace powers over three billion users globally," said Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi. "Most AI tools built for it help individuals work faster — but the processes that actually run a business need to be governed, audited, and reliable. AI Studio is built for that gap: agents that don't just assist, they execute, with the same governance and audit trail you'd expect from any production system."Governed by DesignZenphi AI Studio is built for organisations that need AI agents to operate safely inside real business processes.Administrators can define which workflows an agent can trigger, which data sources it can access, which users or roles it can serve, and what information it can return under specific conditions. This means an agent can behave differently depending on who is asking, what their role is, and what relationship they have to the underlying process or data.For example, an HR agent could be configured to help an employee view their own pending requests, tasks, and policy information, while giving a manager visibility only into approved information related to their direct reports. A colleague outside that reporting relationship would receive no sensitive information.This level of control makes AI Studio suitable for operational use cases across HR, finance, legal, IT administration, and other sensitive business functions. As agents are expanded to cover new use cases, access rules are explicitly configured for each one rather than inherited or assumed.Administrators manage agents from a centralized control dashboard with visibility into usage, active sessions, conversation history, errors, workflow connections, and activity trails. If a workflow connection breaks, usage approaches a configured limit, or an agent behaves unexpectedly, administrators have the oversight required to investigate and respond."Governance isn't a feature you add to an AI agent after the fact — it has to be the foundation," said Vahid Taslimi. "AI Studio runs on the same platform that's already executing over 1.5 million AI-powered tasks a month in production for organisations including Google, Gordon Food Service, Action Behavior Centers, and North Carolina State University. Every action is scoped, governed, and logged — that's not new for Zenphi, it's how the platform has always worked. AI Studio is new, but the workflows it connects to aren't."What Zenphi AI Studio Agents Can DoAI Studio agents are powered by workflows built on the Zenphi platform. Organisations already using Zenphi for automation can deploy a conversational interface on top of any existing workflow immediately. New customers build their workflows and agents together using AI Studio's no-code environment.Once configured, agents deployed in Google Chat can:1) Execute any configured workflow built on the Zenphi platform — from leave requests and reimbursements to onboarding, IT provisioning, and document generation2) Answer questions drawing on configured knowledge sources and company policies3) View, query, and respond to their tasks — including approving or rejecting items awaiting their actionAvailabilityZenphi AI Studio is launching in preview, available across all Zenphi subscription plans for US-based customers.Built on Zenphi's Google Workspace InfrastructureAI Studio is built on top of Zenphi's existing automation platform, which is right now processing over 1.5 million AI-powered workflow tasks per month for customers including Google, Gordon Food Service, Action Behavior Centers, and North Carolina State University. The platform holds HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO 27001 compliance certifications, is CASA Tier 2 verified, and is a Google Cloud Partner — credentials that matter to the IT and compliance teams who will govern AI Studio deployments.About ZenphiZenphi is the only no-code AI workflow automation and AI agent platform built natively for Google Workspace. The platform enables IT, HR, finance, and operations teams to automate complex workflows and deploy governed AI agents without engineering resources. Zenphi is HIPAA compliant, ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant, CASA Tier 2 verified, and a certified Google Cloud Partner.

How To Build Secure AI Agents To Deploy In Google Chat

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