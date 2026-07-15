Asana and Google Workspace Workflows Get a Governed AI Layer

Zenphi enables outputs from AI agents to dynamically route Asana work across Google Workspace processes — without custom connectors, scripts, or middleware.

With Zenphi, AI can make structured decisions inside a governed workflow and then act on them across systems like Asana and Google Workspace. ” — Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenphi today announced an expansion of its native Asana integration, enabling teams to connect Asana, Google Workspace, and leading AI agents inside governed no-code workflows. With the new capability, Zenphi workflows can use live outputs from previous workflow steps — including outputs generated by Gemini, OpenAI, or Claude AI agents — to dynamically select Asana workspaces, projects, assignees, custom fields, comments, and task updates.The release strengthens Zenphi’s position in AI business process automation , where enterprises are looking for practical ways to move AI from isolated recommendations into governed operational workflows.A workflow built in Zenphi can now receive a request from Gmail, Google Forms, Google Sheets, a document, or another business system; use AI to classify the request, extract key information, determine priority, identify the right owner; and then update Asana automatically as part of the same governed workflow.Every step remains inside Zenphi’s workflow engine, with logging, audit trails, approvals, and operational controls built in.For teams using Google Workspace and Asana together, this creates a practical path to AI-driven execution without building custom connectors, maintaining scripts, or relying on disconnected AI outputs that still need to be copied manually into project management systems.AI That Can Act Inside Governed WorkflowsAs more teams experiment with AI agents, one of the biggest challenges is turning AI outputs into controlled business action. AI can summarize, classify, and recommend, but operational teams still need governance around what happens next: where the output goes, who approves it, how the action is recorded, and whether the process follows internal rules.Zenphi addresses that gap by allowing AI-generated outputs to become structured workflow tokens. Those tokens can then be used across downstream actions, including Asana updates, Google Workspace actions, document generation, approvals, notifications, and external system updates.In practice, an AI agent inside a Zenphi workflow can read an inbound request, classify its type and urgency, extract customer or employee details, generate a summary or personalized recommendations for the next steps. Zenphi can then use those outputs to create or update the relevant Asana task, assign it to the right person, place it in the correct project, add supporting comments or attachments, and continue the process across Google Workspace.The AI reasoning and the operational execution happen in one continuous workflow, rather than across disconnected tools that require manual handoff.A Native Asana and Google Workspace Workflow LayerZenphi’s Asana integration already includes multiple built-in actions covering the core Asana object model. Teams can create, update, duplicate, delete, find, and list projects, tasks, teams, users, workspaces; manage custom fields; post comments; and upload attachments. These actions are configured visually in Zenphi’s no-code workflow designer. No API scripting, webhook middleware, or custom connector development is required.The new dynamic token support makes the integration more powerful because Asana actions can now be driven by live data from any previous workflow step, including AI-generated outputs. This way Asana becomes part of a broader operational process spanning Gmail, Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Forms, e-signature tools, finance systems, approval steps, document storage, and AI agents.For IT, operations, and admin teams, this also creates a more scalable approach to IT process automation , where routine requests, access changes, approvals, and operational handoffs can be routed through governed workflows instead of manual triage.Because the AI model can be Gemini, OpenAI, or Claude, the capability is not tied to a single AI provider. Teams can configure the model that best fits each workflow step while keeping the resulting process governed through Zenphi.Already in Production: Automated Client OnboardingThe enhanced Asana and Google Workspace connection has already been tested in a live client onboarding process for a financial planning firm.In this process, each new enquiry is opened as a case in Asana. As the client moves forward, Zenphi monitors the required operational milestones. When the initial invoice is confirmed as paid, Zenphi finds the client’s Asana task, posts a confirmation comment, and marks the invoice step as complete. When the Terms of Business are signed electronically, Zenphi saves the signed PDF to the firm’s document store, posts a confirmation to the Asana case, and completes the signature step.The same workflow also supports document workflow automation , ensuring that signed documents, generated files, attachments, approvals, and task updates move through the process without staff manually copying information between systems.Once both payment and signature conditions are met, the workflow automatically moves the Asana case from enquiry to active client work. Downstream work can begin immediately, with every state change recorded on the case itself.The process removes the need for staff to manually monitor inboxes, payment confirmations, signed documents, and task status updates. Clients move into active service as soon as the required conditions are complete.Why It MattersFor many organizations, Asana is where work is tracked, Google Workspace is where work happens, and AI is increasingly where work is interpreted. The challenge is connecting those layers in a way that is practical, governed, and maintainable.Zenphi’s expanded Asana integration is designed for operational teams that want AI-assisted workflows to become part of real business processes, not isolated experiments. By combining Asana actions, Google Workspace automation, AI model outputs, approval logic, and audit trails in one workflow platform, Zenphi gives teams a way to deploy AI in day-to-day operations with more control and less technical overhead.About ZenphiZenphi is the only no-code workflow automation platform built natively for Google Workspace. The platform enables IT, HR, finance, and operations teams to automate complex AI workflows and deploy governed AI agents without engineering resources. Zenphi is HIPAA compliant, ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant, CASA Tier 2 verified, and a certified Google Cloud Partner.

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