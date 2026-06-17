Usage.ai Launches Full Lifecycle Automation for AWS Database Savings Plans Across All 10 Services

Usage.ai's interface with all 10 DSP services

Full lifecycle automation now live for all 10 AWS Database Savings Plans services, including OpenSearch and Neptune Analytics added in March 2026.

The next phase of FinOps is database — and that balance of engineering judgment and financial discipline is where cloud economics are won or lost” — Kaveh Khorram

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usage.ai, a cloud cost optimization platform specializing in automated AWS commitment management, today announced full support for AWS Database Savings Plans (DSP) across all 10 AWS managed database services currently eligible under the program. Usage.ai customers can now automate the complete DSP lifecycle, including spend analysis, commitment sizing, purchase, utilization monitoring, and cashback on underutilized commitments for every service AWS covers under Database Savings Plans.What's Now LiveUsage.ai's Database Savings Plans support is fully live across:1. Amazon RDS: Gen 7+ provisioned instances (db.r7, db.r8g, db.m7, db.m7g families)2. Amazon Aurora: Gen 7+ provisioned instances, Aurora Serverless v2, and Aurora DSQL3. Amazon DynamoDB: on-demand throughput (up to 18% savings) and provisioned capacity (up to 12% savings)4. Amazon ElastiCache: Valkey engine only, covering Gen 7+ provisioned clusters and ElastiCache Serverless for Valkey5. Amazon DocumentDB: Gen 7+ provisioned instances and DocumentDB Serverless6. Amazon Neptune: Gen 7+ provisioned instances, Neptune Serverless, and Neptune Analytics (added by AWS on March 5, 2026)7. Amazon Keyspaces: on-demand throughput (up to 18% savings) and provisioned throughput (up to 12% savings); no Reserved Instances available for this service, making DSP the only commitment discount path8. Amazon Timestream: Timestream for InfluxDB instances9. Amazon OpenSearch Service: Serverless and Gen 7+ provisioned instances (added by AWS on March 5, 2026)10. AWS Database Migration Service (DMS): Gen 7+ replication instances and DMS Serverless"FinOps started with EC2. It matured into Savings Plans and Reserved Instances across compute. The next phase is database and it's more complex because the eligibility rules, the instance families, and the discount waterfall all behave differently across 10 services.”“The teams that get this right balance engineering judgment with financial discipline, and that balance is where cloud economics are won or lost”, says Kaveh Khorram, CEO of Usage.ai.For a complete breakdown of coverage, discount rates, and service-specific eligibility details, see the AWS Database Savings Plans: Complete Guide for 2026 How Usage.ai Automates the Full DSP LifecyclePurchasing a Database Savings Plan at the right commitment level requires knowing the consistent floor of eligible hourly spend, the amount eligible database costs never drop below across all hours. Over-commit and you pay for capacity you don't use. Under-commit and you leave savings on the table. Getting this right manually, across 10 services with different eligibility rules, is operationally expensive.Usage.ai handles the full process:- Analysis: The platform pulls Cost and Usage Report (CUR) data and identifies DSP-eligible spend across all 10 services, separating it from RI-eligible spend so the recommendation is correctly scoped and doesn't double-count.- Commitment sizing: Usage.ai calculates the consistent hourly floor spend on DSP-eligible usage across the past 60 days; large enough to capture savings on the predictable baseline, without over-committing on variable peak spend.- Purchase: Usage.ai purchases the DSP commitment through billing-layer access. The commitment activates immediately and applies to the next billing hour.- Monitoring: The platform monitors DSP utilization on a 24-hour refresh cycle. AWS Cost Explorer refreshes every 72+ hours; Usage.ai's 24-hour cycle means teams can act on utilization changes before they compound.- Cashback on underutilization: If a DSP commitment becomes underutilized because a database cluster is decommissioned, migrated, or downsized, Usage.ai provides cashback on the unused committed amount in real money, the same guarantee that applies to Savings Plans and Reserved Instances across the platform.Fee structure is a percentage of realized savings only.Getting StartedTeams managing AWS database workloads can run a free savings analysis to see DSP-eligible spend across their AWS account in under 60 seconds. You can also book a demo to see how Usage.ai automates DSP alongside Reserved Instances and Compute Savings Plans across a full AWS environment.About Usage.aiUsage.ai is a cloud cost optimization platform that helps engineering and finance teams cut AWS, Azure, and GCP spend by 30 to 50 percent without infrastructure changes, long-term contracts, or stranded commitments. Its Insured Commitments model provides cashback and credit guarantees on every dollar of unused capacity. Usage.ai is SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in New York City.

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