Usage.ai Launches AWS Savings Calculator to Replace Guesswork-Driven Cloud Cost Estimates in 60 Seconds

Usage.ai Launches AWS Savings Calculator

A free tool built for finance and engineering leaders who need a precise overspend number to drive modern cloud decisions

Your AWS bill already contains the truth. We just built a tool that reads it.” — Kaveh Khorram

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usage.ai today launched a free AWS Savings Calculator that does something every other tool in the market has refused to do: it reads your actual bill instead of making you reverse-engineer your own cloud spend to get an answer.The calculator, available at Usage.ai , accepts three inputs, i.e., a manual slider estimate, a dropped AWS invoice, or a Cost Explorer CSV and returns a precise savings figure in under 60 seconds. No account access or commitment is required.The Problem Nobody Was Saying Out LoudFor years, cloud cost calculators have shared a hidden assumption that the person asking the question already knows their cloud environment well enough to answer a dozen questions about it first.How many Reserved Instances are you running? What's your current RI coverage percentage? How many DevOps engineers do you have, and at what hourly rate? What's your monthly recurring AWS spend, broken down by service?These are not unreasonable questions, but they are the wrong starting point for a team that simply wants to know whether they're overpaying.The result is a market filled with calculators that deliver precise-looking outputs for the small fraction of teams who already know their numbers, and nothing useful for everyone else. Meanwhile, the average AWS team overpays by 30 to 40 percent every single month, and never gets a credible number to bring to a budget conversation."The dirty secret of cloud savings tools is that they've always asked the people with the problem to already know the answer," said Kaveh Khorram, CEO of Usage AI. "Your AWS bill already contains the truth. We just built a tool that reads it."Three Ways to Get the Number, Ranked by PrecisionThe AWS savings calculator offers three entry points, designed to match how much time a team has, not how much expertise they've accumulated:Method 01 - Live Calculator. A slider-based estimate built on industry benchmarks. Useful for a ballpark when no data is at hand.Method 02 - Drop Your Invoice. Upload an AWS PDF bill and receive a bill-based estimate. No account access needed. Results reflect actual spend patterns rather than industry averages.Method 03 - Cost Explorer CSV. The recommended path. An export from AWS Cost Explorer gives the calculator per-service, per-region visibility and 92% accuracy. This is where the number becomes a number a CFO can act on.All three methods are free. None require an AWS account connection, a login, or a conversation with a salesperson.What Happens After the 60 SecondsThe calculator is the first step. Teams who want to move from estimate to actual savings can connect their AWS account to the Usage.ai platform via a read-only IAM role with billing and usage data only, never workloads or production infrastructure. From there, Usage.ai monitors usage in real time and applies commitment-based discounts dynamically, delivering 3-year Reserved Instance pricing without the 3-year lock-in.The pricing model is structured to eliminate every reason to delay. Usage.ai charges a portion of realized savings, and nothing else. No setup fees, no minimum spend, no subscription. If a team saves nothing, they pay nothing.For teams whose usage drops below a purchased commitment, Usage.ai's Insured Commitments model refunds the difference as cashback or cloud credits, absorbing the demand risk that has historically made long-term AWS commitments a finance team's worst nightmare.AvailabilityThe AWS Cost Optimization Savings Calculator is available now at Usage.ai. It is free to use and requires no account creation. Teams seeking a personalized savings analysis can book a 15-minute session with the team.About Usage AIUsage.ai is a cloud cost optimization platform that helps engineering and finance teams cut AWS, Azure, and GCP spend by 30 to 50 percent without infrastructure changes, long-term contracts, or stranded commitments. Its Insured Commitments model provides cashback and credit guarantees on every dollar of unused capacity. Usage.ai is SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in New York City.

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