Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 1819

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - department, local authorities and law enforcement to move upon

highways within their respective jurisdiction 24 hours a day,

seven days a week during:

(1) Inclement weather as defined in department

regulations when the department restricts the operation of a

combination or farm vehicle.

(2) A declared national, State or local emergency when

the Governor issues a proclamation or executive order

impeding the operation of a combination or farm vehicle.

(b) Decal.--A one-time decal, designed and issued by the

board, that identifies the combination or farm vehicle as a

licensed milk hauler shall be placed on the driver's side of the

cab of the combination or farm vehicle. The board shall charge a

fee for the issuance of the decal, the amount of which fee may

not exceed the administrative costs of producing and issuing the

decal and may impose the same fee to replace a decal that has

been lost, stolen, damaged or become illegible.

(c) Penalty prohibited.--A penalty may not be imposed on the

driver of a combination or farm vehicle if the operation of the

vehicle complies with this section.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Board." The Pennsylvania Milk Board.

"Dairy farm." As defined in section 1 of the act of July 2,

1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law.

"Milk plant." As defined in section 1 of the Milk Sanitation

Law.

Section 2. Section 4968(a.2)(4) and (b) of Title 75 are

amended to read:

20250SB0481PN1819 - 2 -

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