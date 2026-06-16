Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 1819
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - department, local authorities and law enforcement to move upon
highways within their respective jurisdiction 24 hours a day,
seven days a week during:
(1) Inclement weather as defined in department
regulations when the department restricts the operation of a
combination or farm vehicle.
(2) A declared national, State or local emergency when
the Governor issues a proclamation or executive order
impeding the operation of a combination or farm vehicle.
(b) Decal.--A one-time decal, designed and issued by the
board, that identifies the combination or farm vehicle as a
licensed milk hauler shall be placed on the driver's side of the
cab of the combination or farm vehicle. The board shall charge a
fee for the issuance of the decal, the amount of which fee may
not exceed the administrative costs of producing and issuing the
decal and may impose the same fee to replace a decal that has
been lost, stolen, damaged or become illegible.
(c) Penalty prohibited.--A penalty may not be imposed on the
driver of a combination or farm vehicle if the operation of the
vehicle complies with this section.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Board." The Pennsylvania Milk Board.
"Dairy farm." As defined in section 1 of the act of July 2,
1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law.
"Milk plant." As defined in section 1 of the Milk Sanitation
Law.
Section 2. Section 4968(a.2)(4) and (b) of Title 75 are
amended to read:
20250SB0481PN1819 - 2 -
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