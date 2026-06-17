Anblicks, an Elite Partner, Earns Snowflake CoCo Preferred Partner Badge

Recognition validates Anblicks’ expertise in Snowflake CoCo, accelerating deliverables for enterprise clients.

Earning Snowflake’s CoCo Preferred Partner Badge reflects exactly how we approach every engagement with production-grade rigor and a relentless focus on business outcomes.” — Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO, Anblicks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anblicks, a data and AI transformation firm enabling intelligent enterprises, today announced it has earned the Snowflake CoCo Preferred Partner Badge — awarded to a select group of Snowflake partners globally who demonstrate verified, production-grade expertise in CoCo across diverse enterprise requirements.The badge recognizes partners who have applied Snowflake’s AI coding agent at scale — across data pipeline engineering, machine learning operations, and agentic workflow development — delivering consistent, measurable outcomes in production. For enterprise buyers, it signals the operational maturity to deploy CoCo reliably across a full client portfolio, not just in controlled engagements.Anblicks is already one of Snowflake’s most credentialed delivery partners : an Elite Partner, a Snowflake CoWork Launch Partner, and a holder of Snowflake Industry Competence Badges across Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Financial Services. Backed by over 250 Snowflake-certified professionals and over 100 domain-specific accelerators, the CoCo preferred partner badge further deepens this standing at a pivotal moment in enterprise AI adoption.From Data-Ready to Agent-Ready - FasterFor enterprises building on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, CoCo compresses development timelines — automating code generation, transformations, and complex ML workflows that once required weeks of manual engineering. Anblicks’ CoCo Preferred Partner status confirms its teams can operationalize these capabilities at an enterprise scale.The recognition directly strengthens Anblicks’ AI Factory Construct — an 8-week operating model that transforms manual enterprise workflows into self-optimizing agentic operations. With CoCo embedded across the delivery pipeline, clients gain a faster path to production-ready agents, governed data products, and AI-ready lakehouses — all on Snowflake.“Earning Snowflake’s CoCo Preferred Partner Badge reflects exactly how we approach every engagement — with production-grade rigor and a relentless focus on business outcomes. CoCo is a force multiplier for our teams: it compresses development cycles, eliminates repetitive engineering work, and lets our practitioners focus on the decisions that matter most to our clients. Combined with our 100+ Snowflake accelerators and AI Factory Construct, we can now take an enterprise from data-ready to agent-ready faster than ever before. This is what enabling intelligent enterprises looks like in practice.”— Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO, AnblicksAnblicks enables intelligent enterprises by translating business outcomes into decision-centric data products, powered by AI-ready platforms, accelerators, and agentic intelligence. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Anblicks serves 50+ Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000 companies with 800+ professionals across the US and India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.