Anblicks Sponsors Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation Charity Event
Anblicks Sponsors the charity golf tournament “Swing for Hope” gathered supporters to raise money for their organization that aids victims of domestic violence.
We know it’s exceptionally important to support organizations like TMWF in our community. They are a vital resource for people in need & the services they provide are invaluable.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation (TMWF) held a charity golf tournament called “Swing for Hope” where Anblicks was the presenting sponsor on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrollton, TX. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and for many years, TMWF has been helping people get the resources they need to leave their toxic situations. Anblicks knows how important philanthropic corporate social responsibility is and that it allows businesses to be socially accountable to themselves, their stakeholders, and the public. By practicing corporate social responsibility, Anblicks can be conscious of the kind of impact they are having on all aspects of society, including economic, social, and environmental.
“We know it’s exceptionally important to support organizations like TMWF in our community. They are a vital resource for people in need and the services they provide are invaluable. We are proud to help support their mission in empowering, promoting and supporting all women and their families.” Quoted Kumar Kanakamedala, Chief Executive Officer at Anblicks.
About Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation (https://tmwf.org/)
In 2005, against the backdrop of a post 9/11 world, Dr. Hind Jarrah, Ph.D., assembled a diverse group of Muslim women in the North Texas region. Their objective was to serve the local community while representing a positive example of Muslims - specifically, Muslim women.
In assessing the needs of the community, the following became clear: Muslim victims of domestic violence were in dire need of culturally specific and trauma-informed services. With these varying needs in hand, the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation was formed. TMWF aimed to promote peace and understanding within the family unit and across the many diverse communities in North Texas. As they have grown, they have expanded its services and outreach beyond North Texas and to the rest of the nation.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics Company based out of Dallas, TX, with offices in USA, India, and Australia. Since 2004, Anblicks has been helping customers by bringing value to their data, implementing modern data architecture and advanced analytics solutions in the cloud.
