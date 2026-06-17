After MC14: Realistic WTO reform essential for institutional renewal

by Robert Staiger

When I took up the position of WTO Chief Economist in January 2026, I knew that the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference, known as MC14, would be important for the future of the organization. Held at the end of March in Yaoundé, Cameroon, MC14 was my first Ministerial and therefore my first opportunity to see, at close range, how members would use this moment not only to negotiate, but also to take stock of the institution itself. I returned from Yaoundé with a clearer sense of where the institution now stands.

MC14 confirmed something important: members continue to see substantial value in the WTO, but they no longer assume that this value will sustain itself without reform. The WTO still provides predictability, transparency and a rules-based framework for global trade. Its committees continue to perform useful day-to-day functions. For many economies, especially smaller and more vulnerable ones, it remains an important protection against a drift away from rules-based trade relations.

But what I heard in Yaoundé also made clear that the WTO is not functioning as effectively as it should. Reform is no longer best understood as a matter of aspiration or institutional housekeeping. It is better understood as a question of institutional renewal: how to preserve the WTO's strengths while restoring its capacity to deliver in a more contested and fragmented global economy.

The conversations among members at MC14 did not produce a single agreed diagnosis. What they did produce was a recognizable pattern of concerns. One concern stood out to me with particular force. The WTO is under pressure not only because it has struggled to negotiate new rules, but also because it has struggled to respond credibly to deeper changes in the global economy: imbalances, overcapacity and level playing field issues of various forms, supply-chain vulnerabilities, and the wider use of industrial policy, such as subsidies, and security-based trade measures. There was explicit acknowledgement by some that finding solutions to these problems may lie only partly within the WTO's reach. That recognition matters. It suggests to me that reform must be realistic both about what the institution can do well and about where its current rulebook and processes are insufficient.

The first concern I heard repeatedly was the WTO's negotiating function. Members continue to treat consensus as foundational to decision-making and as a guarantee of inclusiveness, legitimacy and equality. I did not hear arguments for abandoning it. But I did hear many members acknowledge that the way consensus currently operates has too often been associated with delay, blockage and mistrust. The issue, as many ministers framed it, is not consensus itself, but the weakening of the conditions that make consensus workable: transparency, early engagement, an inclusive process and a genuine willingness from members to converge. At the same time, there was broad recognition that if the WTO cannot offer practical ways for willing members to move forward on various issues, negotiations will increasingly take place outside it. That is why the role of plurilateral approaches involving groups of members has moved closer to the centre of the reform debate.

A second concern was transparency of members' trade measures and compliance with WTO commitments. If I were asked where confidence in the WTO has most visibly eroded, my answer would increasingly begin here. In Yaoundé, members repeatedly identified chronic lack of compliance with notification requirements, incomplete subsidy reporting and weak transparency as a serious institutional problem. This matters not only because transparency is a formal obligation, but because it is the precondition for monitoring and negotiation. Without reliable information on what members are doing, it becomes much harder to assess distortions, negotiate new rules or enforce existing ones. The MC14 discussions left me with the impression that transparency has become one of the clearest tests of the WTO's credibility.

A third concern was development. Members repeatedly stressed that development is not peripheral to WTO reform; it is central to the institution's legitimacy. They emphasized the need for the multilateral trading system to support structural transformation, poverty reduction, resilience, food security, digital inclusion, and participation in regional and global value chains. What struck me was that this discussion moved beyond general affirmations of principle and toward practical questions: how to make special and differential treatment for developing economies more effective, how to design technical assistance that actually supports implementation of WTO agreements, how to preserve appropriate policy space, and how to support least-developed countries (LDCs) and vulnerable economies through their transition from LDC status and subsequent adjustment. At the same time, some members expressed strong interest in ensuring that flexibilities in WTO agreements remain connected to genuine need and capacity, and do not weaken confidence in the overall balance of members' rights and obligations.

A fourth concern was dispute settlement. Across the reform discussions that I heard in Yaoundé, members consistently linked the credibility of the rules-based trading system to the existence of an effective and accessible enforcement mechanism. The weakened state of dispute settlement enforcement was widely seen as eroding confidence in the WTO as a whole, particularly for economies that rely on agreed procedures rather than economic leverage to defend their interests. In this context, initiatives such as the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement show that members are also experimenting with practical ways to preserve elements of appellate review and keep dispute settlement functioning while broader reform remains unresolved.

A fifth concern was the operation of the WTO's foundational principles under current conditions. I heard many members broadly reaffirm the continuing importance of most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff treatment (whereby all members are treated equally), non-discrimination, transparency, predictability and inclusiveness. But they also recognized that these principles are under increasing strain from unilateral measures, the wider resort to measures justified on the basis of national security, the weaponization of supply chains, and the growing interaction between trade policy and domestic strategic objectives. Some expressed a belief that those issues are better addressed through other means in the rulebook, such as by members renegotiating bound tariffs or negotiating new rules where there are gaps - and not through a disregard of the MFN principle. Another view shared by a few members was that while MFN is important, it should be acknowledged that MFN was designed as a flexible tool to allow derogations for members to design tailored policy responses to challenges they face. What was clear to me is that the relationship between MFN and fairness now sits much closer to the centre of the debate.

Fairness was another central theme, often expressed through the language of a level playing field. Here, members do not all mean the same thing. For some, the core issues are subsidies, state intervention, overcapacity and weak transparency. For others, fairness must also include addressing long-standing asymmetries in agriculture, unequal fiscal and policy capacity, limited room for diversification, and the burdens imposed by climate-related and national security-related measures. It was not a goal of MC14 to eliminate these differences. But it did reveal a shared recognition that the WTO will not rebuild confidence unless members see it as capable of addressing these issues in ways that are balanced and credible. I also sensed a notable view that the organization must do more to confront the sources of distortion now most visibly undermining trust in open trade.

Taken together, what I heard points toward a reform agenda that is more practical than rhetorical.

One goal is improving how decision-making works. Members still value consensus, but they also want a WTO that can produce outcomes more effectively. That implies better processes: more inclusive agenda-setting, earlier circulation of members' proposals, more transparent consultations, and a stronger culture of trust and shared ownership. It also suggests that the WTO will need more pathways for agreements among willing members, so long as these remain anchored in the institution and do not impose unintended obligations on others. If the WTO cannot accommodate that degree of flexibility, it risks becoming less relevant as a negotiating forum.

A second goal is restoring discipline through greater transparency. Improving the frequency and completeness of members' notifications, subsidy reporting and other transparency practices would not solve every level-playing-field problem. But it would strengthen monitoring, improve accountability and rebuild trust in the possibility of more informed rulemaking. Many members stressed that efforts to improve compliance with WTO commitments must take account of members' real capacity constraints and be supported by meaningful assistance from the WTO Secretariat. That points toward a balanced approach combining firmer expectations with better support for implementation of WTO agreements.

A third goal is ensuring that agriculture and development remain central to the reform process. Many members made clear that reform will not be seen as balanced or legitimate if it focuses narrowly on new or industrial distortions while leaving long-standing agricultural and development concerns unresolved. Any reform process perceived as addressing some concerns while ignoring others will struggle to command confidence across the wider membership.

A fourth goal is ensuring that the WTO can engage more credibly with contemporary distortions. The debate in Yaoundé made clear to me that many members see the organization as lagging behind in addressing the realities of issues related to industrial subsidies, non-market practices, concentrated production and broader state intervention. Not all of these issues can be fully resolved within the WTO. But members increasingly expect the institution to do more, whether through stronger transparency, clearer disciplines, better tools for dialogue and monitoring, or more realistic discussion of what kinds of distortions the WTO can and cannot address.

A fifth goal is making special and differential treatment (S&DT) more credible by making it more effective. Members continue to differ on specifics, but there was meaningful convergence around the need to improve the implementation of S&DT , to make it more responsive to actual circumstances, and to render it more useful in practice. This suggests better tailoring of flexibilities in WTO agreements, stronger technical assistance and more credible transition arrangements, particularly for countries graduating from LDC status.

Throughout all of this, dispute settlement will remain indispensable. Without a credible enforcement mechanism, improvements in transparency, negotiation or substantive rulemaking will not be sufficient to restore confidence in the wider system. At the same time, MC14 discussions suggest that reforming dispute settlement will also require further engagement on the boundaries of adjudication in areas touching national security and other exceptional state interests.

There is also a broader lesson I took from Yaoundé. Members increasingly understand the WTO's problems as connected rather than isolated. Weak transparency contributes to mistrust. Mistrust reduces the effectiveness of decision-making. Impaired dispute settlement weakens incentives to comply. Unresolved development concerns reduce political buy-in. Unilateral measures and expansive uses of exceptions place greater pressure on core rules. Reform, in that sense, is not simply a matter of adjusting particular provisions of WTO agreements. It is also a matter of restoring confidence that the WTO can still function as a coherent institutional framework in a world of sharper economic divergence.

That is why my post-MC14 impression is one of cautious realism. The WTO still possesses important strengths: a rules framework that members continue to value, functioning committees, effective monitoring capacities, and a continued role as the central multilateral forum for trade. But members also recognize that these strengths will erode over time if institutional weaknesses are left unaddressed. The task after Yaoundé is therefore not to reinvent the WTO, but to renew it - by preserving what still works, confronting what no longer does, and rebuilding confidence that the institution can continue to serve its members in an increasingly difficult global economy.

I want to close this post with one final observation. The challenges discussed in Yaoundé are daunting, but many of these challenges have been present in some form since the early days of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), as a look at GATT progress reports from 1949 and 1952 will confirm. This suggests that there is something that might be learned about the present moment from examining the GATT's history and its experience with meeting the challenges of the past, even if those challenges do not match the scale of the challenges that the WTO faces today. To prevent a look back at history from becoming, in the words often attributed to the British historian Arnold Toynbee, "just one damn thing after another", it helps to have a mental framework within which to interpret the purpose that the GATT was originally intended to serve, and from which its achievements and shortcomings can be gauged.

In my next post, I will describe one way of understanding the value of the world trading system based on basic economic principles. It will be part of a series of posts that explore how the system worked, what it delivered, where its operation has faltered, and how major changes in the world economy are disrupting some of the mechanisms on which the system has long relied.