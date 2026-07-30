Brazil initiates dispute regarding additional duties imposed by the United States
Brazil contends the US measures - which consist of an additional ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on all products originating in Brazil (subject to certain exemptions) as a result of a Section 301 investigation and an additional ad valorem duty of 12.5 per cent on products of Brazil (subject to certain exemptions) as a result of another Section 301 investigation focused on allegations related to forced labour - are inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Dispute Settlement Understanding.
Further information is available in document WT/DS646/1.
The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.
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