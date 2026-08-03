World Trade and Tech Day to explore policies to make AI work for inclusive trade

Held under the theme "AI and Trade: Turning Potential into Progress", the event will examine practical ways to harness AI's economic benefits. Particular attention will be given to the policy, regulatory and economic considerations associated with the adoption of AI, including its implications for trade, development and international cooperation.

According to the WTO's World Trade Report 2025, AI could increase global GDP by 13% and global trade by up to 37% by 2040 if issues such as uneven AI adoption, labour market disruptions and unequal distribution of benefits can be addressed. Discussions will focus on how governments can capture the projected gains while addressing these challenges.

The programme includes a welcoming address by Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a ministerial dialogue on why AI is a trade policy issue, a fireside chat with private-sector leaders, and a keynote address from a high-level executive. Several panel discussions will examine AI's role in reducing trade costs, supporting developing economies' participation in the AI value chain, enabling digital trade through services, promoting innovation through intellectual property, and exploring the role of standards. The event will also feature an exhibition and a pitching session showcasing case studies of AI in trade.

The full programme, registration details and links for online participation are available on the World Trade and Tech Day webpage.