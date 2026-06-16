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New Library Moves Ahead

If you haven't checked out the new home for the #MiddletownRI Public Library in awhile, it's changed a bunch. Demolition and prep is underway at 110 Enterprise Center and it's all systems go for an early 2027 opening. Thanks to everyone for their efforts.

Town News and Updates Posted on June 16, 2026

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New Library Moves Ahead

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