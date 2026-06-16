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Detective Bureau

On Monday, June 15, 2026, members from the Special Victims Unit arrested Jose DaCosta, age 66, of 53 Highland Avenue, Ledyard, Connecticut for First Degree Child Molestation (two counts). Mr. DaCosta was taken into custody in Connecticut and extradited to Providence Superior Court where he was arraigned.

Media Contact: 401-764-5604 Major Kenneth M. Moriarty, Detective Commander

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Detective Bureau

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