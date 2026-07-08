Telaeris Announces XPressEntry Integration with LenelS2 Elements™

XPressEntry Emergency Evacuation Mustering XPressEntry Handheld Badge Verification

New integration extends handheld access control, credential validation, and emergency mustering to LenelS2 Elements™

We are excited to expand our support for LenelS2 and Honeywell customers with this new XPressEntry integration for LenelS2 Elements™.” — Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a leading provider of handheld solutions for Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), today announced a new integration between its XPressEntry platform and LenelS2 Elements™, Honeywell’s cloud-based access control and video management solution.Built for organizations seeking modern, scalable security without the burden of legacy servers and software, LenelS2 Elements™ gives administrators a flexible, cloud-first way to manage access control and video. With XPressEntry, that flexibility now extends into the field, enabling security teams to validate credentials, verify identities, and account for personnel wherever security decisions need to happen.As more organizations move physical security to the cloud, a new gap has emerged: access control is easier to administer centrally, but many critical security workflows still happen away from the door. Muster points, parking areas, buses, training rooms, outdoor perimeters, temporary entrances, and remote facilities often fall outside the reach of fixed readers. The XPressEntry integration with LenelS2 Elements™ helps close that gap by giving security teams a handheld, real-time way to apply access control intelligence in the field. This is especially compelling for Elements™ users, whose cloud-managed environments often span multiple buildings, remote sites, and evolving spaces where fixed reader coverage is not always practical or available.With XPressEntry, organizations using LenelS2 Elements™ can now perform:* HANDHELD BADGE VERIFICATION – Validate permissions and authenticate identities on the go in locations where fixed readers are impractical or simply unavailable.* EMERGENCY EVACUATION MUSTERING – Quickly account for employees, contractors, and visitors during emergencies to improve response times and personnel safety.* HANDHELD BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION – Strengthen identity assurance in higher-security areas using biometric and multi-factor workflows.* ENTRY AND EXIT TRACKING – Capture movement at temporary entrances, remote gates, or controlled gathering points to support accountability and occupancy awareness.* CORPORATE EVENTS AND TRAINING – Use existing access credentials to manage access at meetings, training sessions, and special events.* ADDITIONAL FIELD USE CASES – Guard tour, time and attendance, bus entry validation, guest and visitor tracking, remote parking enforcement, mobile enrollment, confined space management, and badge-linked employee surveys.“We are excited to expand our support for LenelS2 and Honeywell customers with this new XPressEntry integration for LenelS2 Elements™,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “Telaeris already supports a wide range of LenelS2 and Honeywell security environments, including certified integrations with LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox, as well as integrations with Honeywell MAXPRO, Pro-Watch, and WIN-PAK. With Elements™, organizations can now extend their cloud-based access control system into the field with handheld badge validation, mobile mustering, and biometric verification tools that improve both safety and security.”“The successful integration of Telaeris XPressEntry handheld badge readers represents a powerful enhancement to our expanding Elements™ cloud ecosystem of access control integrations,” said Michael Coniff, Sr. Product Management Lead at Honeywell Technologies. "By delivering seamless, real-time mobile credential verification and mustering capabilities directly within our platform, we’re giving security teams greater flexibility, operational efficiency, and situational awareness—strengthening protection for people and assets across diverse environments.”The addition of XPressEntry makes LenelS2 Elements™ more than a system for managing access. It gives customers a way to act on that intelligence in real time, using handheld readers to support the security and safety workflows that happen beyond fixed entry points. To learn more, visit https://telaeris.com/ and https://buildings.honeywell.com/us/en/brands/our-brands/lenels2/security-products/elements About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company specializing in safety and physical security solutions that safeguard people and business interests, enhance access control, and improve real-time facility monitoring. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris partners with global organizations to keep workplaces and facilities safe, secure, and connected. For more information, visit https://telaeris.com/ About HoneywellHoneywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

XPressEntry is the handheld solution for LenelS2 | Elements™ access control systems.

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