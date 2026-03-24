Telaeris Introduces Guard Tour Capabilities Built Directly Into XPressEntry

XPressEntry Web Console – Guard Tour In-Progress & Incident Report XPressEntry Guard Tour Mode on XPID210 Handheld Badge & Biometric Readers – Guard Tour In-Progress

New functionality adds patrol tracking, checkpoint verification, incident reporting, and GPS visibility to the XPressEntry platform

Telaeris’ philosophy is to empower security teams with the best tools for safety and verification with help from our XPressEntry platform.” — Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a leading provider of handheld solutions for Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), today announced a major expansion of the XPressEntry platform at ISC West 2026 with the introduction of XPressEntry Guard Tour , expanding the XPressEntry handheld experience to include advanced patrol tracking and guard tour management.Rather than forcing security teams to deploy separate guard tour devices, standalone software, or disconnected mobile apps, Telaeris has built Guard Tour directly into the same XPressEntry application security personnel are already using for badge validation, emergency mustering, entry and exit tracking, and identity verification.Security teams can be bogged down by carrying a vest full of different gadgets used for a variety of tasks. By incorporating guard tour functionality into XPressEntry, Telaeris has turned its handheld readers into a complete patrol tracking system. Guard tours can be planned from the XPressEntry management platform, tracking real time location of guards, and verifying that checkpoints are appropriately visited. Additionally, XPressEntry Guard Tour provides the ability to report incidents, complete with audio, photos, notes, and video, directly back to the SOC, ensuring that critical issues can be managed efficiently.The operation of XPressEntry Guard Tour could not be easier. Guards simply toggle modes within the XPressEntry app on the handheld reader to move into Guard Tour mode. From here they can perform all of their patrol activities within the same familiar XPressEntry interface. Telaeris has turned its handheld reader into a complete patrol tracking system.This unified approach gives organizations a more streamlined way to manage daily security operations in the field. Security personnel can self-authenticate with their existing badge, follow patrol routes, scan checkpoints, document incidents, and synchronize patrol activity back to the XPressEntry system, all from the same rugged handheld badge and biometric reader.“The goal of XPressEntry Guard Tour is to provide a needed capability for security professionals out in the field. With one device, guards can perform authenticated employee challenges, report incidents with video, monitor guard tours, and have their location tracked, improving their safety,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris Inc. “Telaeris’ philosophy is to empower security teams with the best tools for safety and verification with help from our XPressEntry platform.”With XPressEntry Guard Tour, organizations can configure patrol routes and schedules from the XPressEntry Web Console and verify that guards complete checkpoint-based patrols throughout a facility. Supervisors gain GPS visibility into patrol activity, while guards can document incidents directly from the handheld reader using photos, video, audio, and notes. Designed for demanding environments, XPressEntry Guard Tour can operate offline and automatically synchronizes data once connectivity is restored, giving security teams better visibility into patrol completion, checkpoint activity, and incidents in the field through one trusted application.Telaeris is showcasing XPressEntry Guard Tour at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit booth #6054 to see how XPressEntry is expanding into a more unified mobile platform for modern physical security operations, helping organizations do more with fewer devices and more connected workflows.About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company specializing in safety and physical security solutions that safeguard people and business interests, enhance access control, and improve real-time facility monitoring. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris partners with global organizations to keep workplaces and facilities safe, secure, and connected. For more information, visit https://telaeris.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.