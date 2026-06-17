Route 301 Closed in Caroline

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 301 is closed in Caroline County for a crash near the intersection with Route 608 (Lakewood Road), near the Town of Bowling Green.

Travelers should seek alternate routes. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are on scene establishing a detour. Follow traffic control at the scene.

Check 511Virginia for updates on this road closure. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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