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Understanding Targeted Cyber Attacks AWR-376

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Understanding Targeted Cyber Attacks provides students with specific information regarding targeted cyber attacks, including advanced persistent threats. This information will place them in a better position to plan and prepare for, respond to, and recover from targeted cyber attacks. This course will fill the gap in threat-specific training for cybersecurity as a community-driven course that focuses on the phases of targeted cyber attacks and the attacker methods used during each phase. Participants will also receive valuable information on cyber attack prevention, mitigation, and response.

*Understand basic concepts related to a targeted cyber attack

*Recommend strategies for preventing and mitigating targeted cyber attacks utilized during the reconnaissance phase

*Explain how targeted cyber attacks progress after the initial breach has occurred

*Recommend strategies for the preparation for, response to, and recovery from a targeted cyber attack

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

TEEX Registration Link: https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/?MO=mClassRegistration&D=EC&C=AWR376&S=261

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Understanding Targeted Cyber Attacks AWR-376

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