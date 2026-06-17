Developing Cybersecurity Resiliency for Everyone (AWR-136)

About this Event

This course is an eight (8) hour, non-technical introduction to cybersecurity. This awareness-level course will explore cybersecurity and cyber hygiene and demonstrate how cyberattacks can impact, prevent, and/or stop business operations and emergency responses. Participants are introduced to common cybersecurity terminology, fundamental cyber threats and vulnerabilities that can impact individuals and organizations, and best practices and cyber hygiene techniques for securing personal and organizational data, software, and hardware.

The course provides participants with an awareness of cyber threats and vulnerabilities and introduces participants to best practices for securing personal and organizational assets against cyber threats. Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be able to implement best practices to secure organizational data and assets assigned to them, as well as secure their personal devices and data.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

TEEX Registration Link: https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/?MO=mClassRegistration&D=EC&C=AWR136&S=815