Beyond the Cubicle: How SuperStaff is Redefining Community Education

MAKATI CITY, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperStaff and José Rizal University Bring Learning, Livelihood, and Community Together Through SuperEskwelaEducation plays an important role in community growth, but many schools still face challenges preparing classrooms and learning spaces before the start of each school year. Addressing these needs requires support from educators, families, businesses, and local communities.According to the Department of Education, many public schools have limited resources for repairs, maintenance, and other preparations needed before classes begin. As a result, volunteers, private organizations, and community groups often help schools get ready for the new school year.In the Philippines, one of the most recognized examples of this effort is Brigada Eskwela, a nationwide initiative that brings together parents, teachers, businesses, volunteers, and community organizations to help public schools prepare for the opening of classes. Through donations and volunteer work, communities help create better learning environments for students.Programs like Brigada Eskwela also give businesses an opportunity to support education and contribute to community development. Through SuperEskwela, SuperStaff demonstrates how the BPO industry can support initiatives that create lasting value for students, communities, employees, and clients alike.Working Toward a Shared GoalThis spirit of collaboration served as the foundation of SuperEskwela, one of SuperStaff's community outreach programs under its SuperHeart CSR initiative in support of Brigada Eskwela. Led by SuperStaff Marketing Director Keiji Makita and supported by employee volunteers across the organization, the initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. SuperEskwela also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education (SDG 4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).Led by SuperStaff Marketing Director Keiji Makita and supported by employee volunteers across the Led by SuperStaff Marketing Director Keiji Makita and supported by employee volunteers across the organization, the initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.SuperEskwela also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education (SDG 4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).With its emphasis on education, practical skills, and community involvement, José Rizal University, led by Marketing Director Dr. Ivory Malinao, was a strong partner in supporting an initiative that helps students and families alike. For SuperStaff and JRU, SuperEskwela was an opportunity to contribute in ways that students, parents, and educators can directly experience.On May 28, 2026, SuperStaff and José Rizal University (JRU) joined teachers, parents, and volunteers at Jose Magsaysay Elementary School in Makati City for SuperEskwela. Armed with cleaning materials, donated books, and a shared willingness to help, volunteers spent the day preparing the school for the opening of classes while creating opportunities that could benefit students and families beyond opening day.“The initiative was built around a simple idea: when communities work together, schools become stronger places for learning.”During the opening program, SuperStaff CEO Matt Narciso emphasized the purpose behind the initiative."Today, we come together with one shared purpose: to support education, empower communities, and create meaningful opportunities beyond the classroom, here at Jose Magsaysay Elementary School."He also highlighted the importance of helping families build practical skills through programs like Soap-er Hero, which was designed to support both household needs and community development.A clean classroom may seem like a small thing, but learning environments matter. UNESCO has consistently highlighted the role that safe and inclusive school environments play in supporting student participation and learning. When students return to classrooms that are clean, organized, and ready for use, they can focus on what matters most: learning.Supporting a School Close to HomeJose Magsaysay Elementary School was chosen as the beneficiary of this year's SuperEskwela because of its close connection to the community where SuperStaff operates.Located in Makati City, the school serves students from families who often face limited access to resources and learning materials. Supporting a nearby public school allowed the company and its volunteers to contribute directly to a community they know and care about.The goal was straightforward: help create a better environment for students while providing support that can make a practical difference for families.Of course, preparing a school takes teamwork. That is where José Rizal University became an important part of the initiative.Students Helping StudentsKnown for its strong commitment to education and community service, José Rizal University brought 19 student volunteers to support the activity alongside 13 SuperStaff employee volunteers.Together, they participated in clean-up efforts, donation drives, and community programs that benefited students, parents, and the school community. Their involvement reflected the value of collaboration in education, where schools, families, and organizations work together to support student success.Supporting Learning and Community DevelopmentThrough Green Brigada, volunteers helped prepare the school for the new academic year by conducting classroom cleanups and implementing proper waste management initiatives. SuperStaff donated 20 trash bins to support a cleaner and more organized learning environment.Students also benefited from the Share a Book, Shape a Future campaign. Through book drives across SuperStaff offices, employees donated more than 90 children's books that will help establish a reading corner and support approximately 250 students.Parents gained practical skills through the Soap-er Hero program, where 22 participants learned how to make dishwashing liquid soap, produced 20 liters during the workshop, and received starter kits to continue practicing at home.About SuperStaffSuperStaff is a global BPO and managed services provider that helps businesses scale through offshore staffing and outsourcing solutions. From customer support and sales to back-office and technical services, SuperStaff connects companies with skilled professionals who help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support business growth. Discover how we help businesses improve efficiency at www.superstaff.com or follow us on social media at @superstaffoutsourcing.

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