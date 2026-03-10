Call Center Team Leaders in Action: SuperHeart Celebrates a Random Act of Kindness SuperStaff employees packing meals at Kawa Pilipinas headquarters Photo of participating SuperStaff team leads

SuperStaff partnered with Kawa Pilipinas to distribute 250+ hot meals to homeless individuals around PGH and Kalaw for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

MAKATI CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperStaff commemorated Random Acts of Kindness Day by partnering with Kawa Pilipinas to prepare and distribute hot meals to homeless individuals around Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and along Kalaw Avenue.More than 250 individuals received freshly prepared meals through the initiative, part of SuperStaff’s SuperHeart corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The outreach combined direct food assistance with on-the-ground volunteer engagement, reinforcing the company’s commitment to visible, community-based impact.“This initiative was never meant to be a corporate event—it was meant to be a people event,” said a SuperStaff representative. “Kindness becomes powerful when it is visible, intentional, and shared.”Volunteer-Led Community OutreachThe activity began at Kawa Pilipinas’ headquarters in Santa Mesa, Manila, where SuperStaff volunteers gathered early for food preparation, meal packing, and briefing. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers prepared and packed lunch meals for same-day distribution.In the afternoon, teams traveled to areas surrounding PGH and Kalaw Avenue to personally distribute the meals. The initiative focused on direct engagement—without formal ceremonies or staged programming—prioritizing meaningful interaction and respectful delivery.Leadership Participation Highlights People-First CultureFive SuperStaff team leads participated in the initiative: Nina Afable, Sarlene Flores, Mariz Bacani, Ann Blanco, and Bern Vergara. Their involvement reflects the company’s emphasis on leadership engagement beyond operational performance.“Being part of these Random Acts of Kindness activities reminded me that leadership is not just about guiding a team,” said Bern Vergara, Senior Trainer at SuperStaff. “It is also about serving the community and showing up where it matters.”Supporting Sustainable Development Goals Through Local ActionThe initiative aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including:SDG 2: Zero Hunger, by providing meals to marginalized communitiesSDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, by promoting dignified access to basic needsSDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, through collaboration with nonprofit organizationsKawa Pilipinas, a SEC-registered nonprofit organization, conducts direct feeding programs across Metro Manila through volunteer-driven mobilization and community-based partnerships.Ongoing CSR CommitmentSuperStaff views this collaboration as part of a broader, continuing CSR strategy under its SuperHeart program. The company aims to pursue sustained partnerships that create measurable and human-centered impact beyond the workplace.Through initiatives such as this, SuperStaff reinforces its commitment to community engagement while strengthening internal culture through shared purpose and volunteerism.About SuperStaffSuperStaff is a global outsourcing solutions provider serving clients across healthcare, logistics, eCommerce, finance, and other industries. With operations in the Philippines, Colombia, and the United States, SuperStaff combines operational excellence with a people-first culture to deliver scalable and reliable business support solutions worldwide.



