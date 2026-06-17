County Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

San Miguel County will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions across all unincorporated, privately owned land in the county, effective Thursday, June 18th at midnight. Federal lands managed by the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices (BLM) are under Stage 1 and the Town of Telluride will be implementing their own restrictions ahead of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Currently, lands managed by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG) have no restrictions, although other nearby national forests do.

In unincorporated San Miguel County, Stage 1 restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed campground, developed recreation site, or improved site.

Charcoal grills are permitted on private property, and gas and propane grills are permitted as long as there is an “on-off” switch for flames.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Cigarette butts must be fully extinguished and disposed of in appropriate receptacles only.

Personal use of fireworks.

Use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

Welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except in an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

Operating any internal combustion engine (such as a chainsaw) without a spark-arresting device and possession of a fire extinguisher.

Many of our neighboring counties and towns also have fire restrictions in place - please visit West Slope Fire Information for all current restrictions.