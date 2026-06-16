Honolulu Ocean Safety modernizes operations with fully digital reporting system

A Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard learns how to use the Watchtower app.

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Ocean Safety Department is taking a major step forward to modernize beach operations by transitioning to a fully digital reporting system. Instead of relying on paper log sheets, Ocean Safety personnel will now use the Watchtower application, a change that replaces decades-old manual recordkeeping with a streamlined, real-time digital platform.

The move to Watchtower marks a significant advancement in operational efficiency, data accuracy, and situational awareness across Oʻahu’s lifeguard towers and rescue operations.

“The implementation of Watchtower represents an important investment in the future of ocean safety on Oʻahu. Access to real-time information allows us to better understand what is happening across our beaches, make data-driven decisions, and respond more effectively to changing conditions.” said Kurt Lager, Chief of Ocean Safety. “This transition not only improves efficiency for our personnel in the field, but also strengthens our ability to plan, manage resources, and enhance public safety. As our Department continues to grow, embracing technology like Watchtower ensures we are providing the highest level of service to our community.”

The Watchtower platform enables lifeguards and supervisors to record daily activities electronically from the field, providing immediate access to operational data across the department. The system enhances reporting consistency, reduces administrative workload, and improves the department’s ability to track trends, allocate resources, and support emergency response efforts.

Benefits of the digital transition include:

Real-time reporting and incident tracking

Improved accuracy and completeness of operational records

Faster access to critical information for supervisors and emergency managers

Reduced paper consumption and administrative processing

Enhanced data analysis capabilities to support public safety initiatives

The transition is part of Ocean Safety’s broader commitment to utilizing technology to improve service to the public and operational readiness. Each year, Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel perform thousands of preventative actions, rescues, and emergency medical responses across Oʻahu’s beaches. The implementation of Watchtower ensures that the department’s reporting and data management capabilities keep pace with the demands of one of the nation’s busiest and most active ocean safety programs.