Honolulu Youth Commission seeking applications for visionary leaders

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Youth Commission (HYC) is searching for the next generation of young leaders to help guide the City and County of Honolulu into the future.

Oʻahu residents aged 14-24 are encouraged to apply to the HYC to serve as the voice of the youth on our island. The portal is open at https://www.honolulu.gov/mayor/honolulu-youth-commission/.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Three positions are available to represent Mayor Rick Blangiardi and six positions are available to represent these Honolulu City Councilmembers:

• Council Chair Tommy Waters

• Councilmember Andria Tupola

• Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina

• Councilmember Scott Nishimoto

• Councilmember Radiant Cordero

• Councilmember Augie Tulba

Youth commissioners meet monthly and are tasked with advising, “the council and mayor on the effects of policies, needs, assessments, priorities, programs and budgets concerning the children and youth of the city,” according to the Revised Charter of Honolulu. “The commission shall also express the policy priorities of the children and youth of the city.”

Youth commissioners get to learn first-hand from City officials and other local leaders about the key issues impacting our communities. In 2025/2026, commissioners rode on Skyline, visited the Honolulu Fire Department museum, toured the City’s Pali Golf Course, participated in community events, testified before City Council, and spoke at press conferences. More informative and educational adventures are in the works for HYC for the 2026/2027 cohort.

Learn more about HYC at https://www.honolulu.gov/mayor/honolulu-youth-commission/.