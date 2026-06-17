Network Distribution® Launches Partnership with DevMar Distribution Designed for National Tier 1 Minority Distribution

Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO, DevMar Distribution Inc. (l-r) Mentor Edie Fraser & Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO, DevMar Distribution Inc.

My enthusiasm for becoming part of the Network Distribution family and team cannot be overstated. This is a monumental step toward a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to begin this journey.” — Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO, DevMar Distribution Inc.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Distributionhas entered a partnership with DevMar Distribution, Inc. The partnership enables organizations to achieve Tier 1 minority supplier diversity goals on a national scale while maintaining operational efficiency and product quality.DevMar was founded by Sharon W. Reynolds, President and CEO, in 2007 with a vision to distribute environmentally friendly products to customers seeking sustainable solutions. The company later achieved WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council) certification and became actively involved inadvocacy for women business owners and entrepreneurs. In 2012, it launched a manufacturing capability to produce cleaning products that maintain facility health and safety while reducing environmental footprint.Together, the companies will market and support customers nationwide, leveraging Network's infrastructure and service capabilities with DevMar's differentiated products and advanced technologies to deliver enhanced value to customers.Upon signing the agreement, Ms. Reynolds said, "My enthusiasm for becoming part of the Network Distribution family and team cannot be overstated. This is a monumental step toward a strong partnership, and we at DevMar are thrilled to begin this journey.""We are excited to join forces with DevMar Distribution," said James Timberlake, Chief Commercial Officer at Network. "As a certified small business and domestic manufacturer, DevMar enables customers to recognize qualifying purchases as direct, first-tier minority spend that advances supplier inclusion, small business growth, and domestic economic impact objectives. This partnership eliminates a significant obstacle, allowing customers to achieve supplier diversity objectives without compromising scale or performance."For additional information on the partnership, please contact James Timberlake at Network Distribution.About DevMar Distribution Inc:DevMar Distribution is designed to service customers seeking outstanding distribution services from a tier 1 minority business. DevMar is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and a certified Woman Business Enterprise through WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council). DevMar Products was founded with a vision to provide environmentally friendly products to customers prioritizing sustainable solutions.About Network DistributionNetwork Distribution, with worldwide revenue of $28 billion, is a leading B2B distributor. From industrial packaging to janitorial supplies and foodservice disposables, Network provides customers innovative product solutions supported by the power of local service and expertise. With over 800 distribution centers in more than 52 countries, Network improves lives and creates value by enabling local, regional, and global businesses to be their best. For more information, visit: networkdistribution.com.

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