Washington Global Public Charter School Celebrates Annual Spring Benefit

(l-r): Elizabeth Torres, Ed.D, CEO & Co-Founder of Washington Global ; Brett Fuller, Chairman of 2230: A House for the Nations, Teresa Curristine, Ph.D., Washington Global Board Chair; Howard Mebane, Principal of Washington Global ~ Photographer: Tony Powell (l-r): Howard Mebane, Principal of Washington Global; Messiah Austin, Washington Global Honors Student; Elizabeth Torres, Ed.D, CEO and Co--Founder of Washington Global ~ Photographer: Tony Powell

We need leaders like you. It gives me hope thinking about you.” — Chairman Brett Fuller

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Global Public Charter School, an award-winning, nationally recognized public charter middle school in Washington, D.C., recently held its Annual Spring Benefit at 2230: A House for the Nations, a historic venue on Embassy Row. The event celebrated the school's mission, accomplishments, and commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities to students across the District. Distinguished guests, leaders of the diplomatic community, supporters, and community leaders gathered to recognize the school's achievements and invest in its future.During the event, Teresa Curristine, Ph.D., Chair of Washington Global's Board of Trustees, and Howard Mebane, Principal of Washington Global, presented the prestigious Champion of Service Award to Brett Fuller, Chairman of 2230: A House for the Nations. The award recognizes outstanding leaders in Washington, D.C., whose dedication to service has made a significant and lasting impact on the community. Past award recipients include the Ambassador of Tunisia to the United States and the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States.Chairman Fuller delivered inspiring remarks on the transformative power of education and its ability to strengthen communities. Speaking directly to an exceptional Washington Global eighth-grade student who will soon attend an early college high school, he offered heartfelt words of encouragement, saying, "We need leaders like you. It gives me hope thinking about you."Elizabeth Torres, Ed.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Washington Global, recognized Chairman Fuller's extraordinary contributions to the community and highlighted the school's innovative global education model. Dr. Torres also announced the development of Washington Global's new Media and Literacy Center, a “learning hub” that will expand opportunities for students in literacy development, digital media, communications, and technology-based learning.Washington Global Public Charter School is consistently ranked among the top-performing charter schools in Washington, D.C. The school was awarded the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Award by the U.S. Department of Education and received the EmpowerK12 Bold Performance School Award in both 2022 and 2025, recognizing its exceptional academic growth and student achievement.Proceeds from the Annual Spring Benefit support Washington Global's internationally focused educational programs, which provide students—particularly those from historically underserved communities—with a rigorous academic curriculum grounded in global studies, cultural understanding, foreign language instruction, and service learning.Cynthia Fuller and Brett Fuller are Co-Chairs of 2230: A House for the Nations, an organization dedicated to advancing global citizenship, fostering cultural diplomacy, and building connections across nations and communities.For more information about Washington Global Public Charter School, please contact Jan DuPlain at Du Plain Global Enterprises at 202.486.7004 or email janduplain@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.