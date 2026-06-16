MPD Arrests Suspect in 9th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at approximately 10:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was on a stand-up scooter, in the 2000 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the scooter, and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Troy Magoh, of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 26055913

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