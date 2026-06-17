Nara Organics Infant Formula Recall

Infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness that presents a serious threat to the health of infants which occurs when Clostridium botulinum spores are ingested and colonize the intestinal tract, producing botulinum neurotoxins in the immature gut of infants. Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms: constipation, poor feeding, ptosis (drooping eyelid), sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory difficulty, and possibly respiratory arrest.





Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula was distributed nationally across Target retail stores, Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026. Nara Infant Formula is not distributed outside of the USA.





Affected Product Details:

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 700g, with UPC 860013251901

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 400g, with UPC: 860013251918

All lots currently on the market are included in this voluntary recall, and the specific codes are as follows. The lot code can be found on the bottom of each can.

408125075E14F2

708125076E14F2

708125083E14F2

408125139E14F2

708125141E14F2

708125145E14F2

708125174E14F2

709125273E14F2

709125280E14F2

709125288E14F2

409125307E14F2

70926019ENNB

70926029ENNB

70926035ENNB

70926039ENNB

70926042ENNB

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) contacted Nara Organics late Friday, June 12, 2026, and provided information about 3 cases of infant botulism in infants who CDC reported had consumed Nara formula. The 3 infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG (Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous) in California, Washington, and Pennsylvania. There are no reported deaths. The three specific product lots these infants were exposed to are: 709125280E14F2, 709125288E14F2, 708125174E14F2. To date, Nara infant formula has not tested positive for C. botulinum. However, Nara is voluntarily recalling all products currently in market.





Nara is taking aggressive action to ensure the safety of the babies and families who use the product as we work closely with the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state partners to support their investigation into the root causes of these cases.





Customers should stop using the affected products immediately. If your baby has consumed this product and is presenting symptoms of infant botulism including, but not limited to vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, and weak crying, please contact your healthcare provider for immediate care.





To report an illness or adverse event, you can:

Nara will automatically refund all consumers who purchased formula from their website in May and June 2026. Other customers with unused product may request a refund by taking a photo of the bottom of each can and completing the refund form here:





https://nara.com/pages/refund-request-formExternal Link Disclaimer





. Target customers may return their product to Target retail locations or follow Target's online return instructions.

We sincerely apologize for the concern and distress this announcement causes our customers. We are committed to leading with transparency and accountability throughout this process as we work to identify further information. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Customers with questions are encouraged to visit Nara’s website External Link Disclaimer

or email hello@nara.com.





FDA Outbreak Advisory

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