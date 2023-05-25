Notice of Intent to Adopt Rules and Regulations: Gray Wolf Depredation Compensation Program Regulations

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is proposing to adopt Chapter 65 Gray Wolf Depredation Compensation Regulations.

The new Chapter 65 regulations explain the notification and application process, establish the requirements to qualify for gray wolf depredation compensation, and establish the criteria by which the Department shall deny all or part of a claim for compensation.

Public comments on the proposed repeal and replacement may be submitted by 5:00 pm on or before July 13, 2023. A public hearing will be held if requested by 25 or more persons, by a governmental subdivision, or by an organization of 25 or more members.

Written comments or request for a public hearing may be addressed to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Attn: Jerry Johnson, 2219 Carey Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82002.

To obtain a copy of the proposed regulations, interested parties may visit the following website: https://rules.wyo.gov/ or contact Jerry Johnson, Predator Management Coordinator, at jerald.johnson@wyo.gov or at 307-777-6781.