Terrestrial Management Workshop: Vegetative Reproduction, Impacts and Management Strategies DATE: June 18, 2026 START TIME: 10:30 a.m. REGION: DEC Region 9 END TIME: 12:30 p.m. LOCATION: Amherst, NY REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/2026TerrestrialWorkshop What makes certain invasive species like knotweed, Phragmites and tree-of-heaven so difficult to control? Dig below the soil’s surface with WNY PRISM in this free 2-hour workshop where you’ll learn how vegetative reproductive structures influence invasive plant growth and spread. This workshop will offer NYS pesticide recertification credits in Categories 2, 3a and 6a (advanced registration required).

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