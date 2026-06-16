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Terrestrial Management Workshop: Vegetative Reproduction, Impacts and Management Strategies

Terrestrial Management Workshop: Vegetative Reproduction, Impacts and Management Strategies

DATE: June 18, 2026

START TIME: 10:30 a.m.

REGION: DEC Region 9

END TIME: 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Amherst, NY

REGISTRATION LINK:  https://bit.ly/2026TerrestrialWorkshop

What makes certain invasive species like knotweed, Phragmites and tree-of-heaven so difficult to control? Dig below the soil’s surface with WNY PRISM in this free 2-hour workshop where you’ll learn how vegetative reproductive structures influence invasive plant growth and spread. This workshop will offer NYS pesticide recertification credits in Categories 2, 3a and 6a (advanced registration required).

 

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Terrestrial Management Workshop: Vegetative Reproduction, Impacts and Management Strategies

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