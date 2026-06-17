PLM Announces Performance Program for the All-New 2026 Honda Prelude

Private Label MFG introduces performance products for the 2026 Honda Prelude, including exhaust, engine mounts, aero components, and more in development.

PLM is committed to supporting the next generation of Honda enthusiasts with innovative, high-quality performance products.” — Frank Wu, CEO of Private Label MFG

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Label MFG (PLM), a leading manufacturer of aftermarket performance parts, is proud to announce the launch of its growing line of performance products for the all-new 2026 Honda Prelude.

Known for providing enthusiasts with high-quality performance parts at an exceptional value since 2005, PLM is among the first aftermarket companies to develop and release upgrades specifically for Honda's highly anticipated Prelude platform.

The initial product lineup includes eight products engineered for the 2026 Honda Prelude, including:

• Patent Pending Performance Downpipe

• Performance Front Pipe

• Rear Engine Mount

• Vented Engine Splash Guard Plate

• Cat-Back Twin-Loop Exhaust System

• Front Lip

• Side Skirts

• Rear Diffuser

All products are designed to provide enthusiasts with improved performance, enhanced driving dynamics, aggressive styling, and direct bolt-on installation.

"Our team recognized early on that the return of the Honda Prelude would create tremendous excitement among enthusiasts," said Frank Wu, CEO of Private Label MFG. "We invested heavily in research and development so customers could enjoy quality performance upgrades shortly after the vehicle's release. This is just the beginning of our Prelude program."

The company confirmed that additional Prelude products are already in development, including intake systems, suspension components, and other performance upgrades that will expand the lineup throughout 2026 and beyond.

PLM has built its reputation by supporting enthusiast communities across Honda, Acura, Subaru, BMW, Toyota, Nissan, and other performance platforms. With over two decades of experience and thousands of customers worldwide, the company continues to expand its product offerings while maintaining its mission: providing car enthusiasts with the best-value performance parts on the market.

The complete lineup of 2026 Honda Prelude products is available at:

https://privatelabelmfg.com/collections/2026-prelude

For more information about Private Label MFG and its complete catalog of performance parts, visit:

https://privatelabelmfg.com/

About Private Label MFG

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Private Label MFG (PLM) designs and manufactures high-performance aftermarket automotive parts for enthusiasts worldwide. The company's product lineup includes exhaust systems, turbo components, intercoolers, engine mounts, suspension products, aero kits, and other performance upgrades for a wide variety of import and domestic vehicle platforms.

We Broke Honda's New Prelude… Then MADE IT FASTER!

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