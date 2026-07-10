PLM Expands Automotive Technology Portfolio With Acquisition of CarTablet and MotorTablet

CarTablet ProMax MotorTablet Screen PLM Expands Automotive Technology Portfolio

Private Label MFG acquires CarTablet and MotorTablet, expanding its multi-brand automotive portfolio with vehicle technology and infotainment solutions.

This acquisition reflects our vision of building a diversified automotive enthusiast platform that combines performance, technology, and innovation for customers worldwide.” — Frank Wu, Founder & CEO, Private Label MFG

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – July 2026 – Private Label MFG (PLM), a leading manufacturer of aftermarket automotive performance parts, today announced the acquisition of CarTablet and MotorTablet, expanding the company's portfolio into automotive technology and infotainment solutions.

The acquisition represents another milestone in PLM's long-term strategy of building a diversified automotive enthusiast platform that combines performance, technology, and premium automotive products under complementary brands.

Founded in 2005, PLM has earned the trust of enthusiasts worldwide through innovative performance products for Honda, Acura, Toyota, Subaru, BMW, Nissan and other popular vehicle platforms. The addition of CarTablet and MotorTablet expands PLM's capabilities beyond traditional performance hardware into OEM-style multimedia systems, navigation upgrades, digital displays, and connected vehicle technology.

"Automotive enthusiasts expect more than performance alone," said Frank Wu, Founder and CEO of Private Label MFG. "Today's vehicles blend performance with technology, and this acquisition allows us to better serve those evolving needs. CarTablet and MotorTablet complement our existing brands while expanding the solutions we can provide to enthusiasts around the world."

CarTablet has become a recognized destination for vehicle-specific infotainment systems, digital dashboards, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto upgrades, navigation systems, and multimedia accessories. MotorTablet extends similar technology solutions into the motorcycle and powersports markets.

Both brands will continue operating independently while leveraging PLM's engineering resources, product development, global sourcing network, fulfillment capabilities, and customer support infrastructure.

The acquisition reflects PLM's ongoing investment in expanding its product portfolio, strengthening customer experience, and positioning the company for continued long-term growth across multiple segments of the automotive aftermarket.

In addition to its expanding technology portfolio, PLM continues to invest heavily in new performance platforms, premium product lines, and enthusiast communities, including its recently announced Performance Program for the all-new 2026 Honda Prelude.

For more information, visit:

Private Label MFG:

https://privatelabelmfg.com

CarTablet:

https://getcartablet.com

MotorTablet:

https://motortablet.com

About Private Label MFG

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Private Label MFG (PLM) designs, manufactures, and distributes aftermarket automotive performance products for enthusiasts worldwide. Through its growing portfolio of enthusiast brands, PLM offers performance exhaust systems, turbo components, suspension products, aerodynamic components, engine mounts, and automotive technology solutions serving customers across North America and international markets.

Upgrade Your Vehicle With CarTablet OEM-Style Multimedia Systems

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