Never leave your child in a hot car
Summer heat can turn deadly fast. In just 10 minutes, the inside of a parked car can reach over 100 degrees. Children’s bodies heat up faster than adults, and being left in a hot car can lead to heatstroke, brain damage or death.
Stay alert, create a routine and check the back seat every time. If you see a child alone in a vehicle, call 911 immediately. To report child abuse or neglect in Mesa County, call the Child Protection Hotline at 970-242-1211.
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