TM Forum Members launch AI-native ODA roadmap for autonomous telecoms

Telcos cannot deliver the next era of growth, resilience and assured outcomes with fragmented AI.” — Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Industry-backed roadmap to take CSPs from fragmented AI pilots to autonomous flows at scale• New AI-native capabilities extend TM Forum ’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA), creating a shared foundation for the autonomous enterprise• Live demonstrations of Level 4+ cross-domain autonomous flows prove AI-Native ODA in action• New Insights report explores how ODA is evolving into the trusted foundation for the AI-native telcoTM Forum Members are set to introduce new AI-native extensions to the Open Digital Architecture (ODA), addressing the problem of fragmented AI deployments and starting to move the telecoms industry towards an AI-native future. Together with an industry-backed roadmap, live Level 4+ demonstrations and a new Insights report at DTW Ignite 2026 (June 23-25, Copenhagen), this shows how the industry is building the shared foundations for the autonomous enterprise.These components will give communications service providers (CSPs) the architecture, direction, executable reference code, and collaborative support they need to compete in the Race to 2030 and accelerate trusted autonomy across the enterprise, including IT and network operations.TM Forum’s new Race to 2030 strategy reflects a growing industry reality: CSPs will not reach the next level of performance through fragmented AI pilots or stand-alone automation. The shift underpins the transition from selling connectivity to delivering assured outcomes — including performance, reliability, and sovereignty — through increasingly autonomous operations. To do that, the industry needs a trusted, common foundation, that is designed for control, governance and agility as AI scales.“The race to 2030 is accelerating,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “Telcos cannot deliver the next era of growth, resilience and assured outcomes with fragmented AI. We need to act together now to move from experimentation to autonomous flows at scale. Our Members are building AI-Native ODA to deliver the foundation and, at DTW Ignite, we will explore how to make that shift a reality.”This sets the strategic direction for the autonomous enterprise that TM Forum will unveil at DTW Ignite in Copenhagen, charting the industry’s path from fragmented AI experimentation to AI-native execution at scale.New AI-native ODA capabilitiesThe new AI-native extensions to ODA introduce a governed execution layer for AI agents within the existing framework, built on TM Forum’s component architecture and Open APIs, with the ODA Canvas providing control points. This ensures AI operates alongside — not instead of — trusted, deterministic systems of record, preserving control, accountability, interoperability and architectural integrity as autonomy scales.“ODA is evolving,” said Andy Tiller, EVP Member Products at TM Forum. “The industry has moved from traditional to cloud-native architecture. Now, we’re making AI part of the architecture itself — not as a concept, but as an executable foundation the industry can build on together. That is what will allow telcos to move beyond isolated use cases and toward trusted autonomy at scale.”New AI-Native ODA capabilities now available include:• ODA Canvas extensions to support automated lifecycle management of AI agents and integration with ODA Components via MCP• ODA Canvas Operators that enable centralized management and control over AI, including secure agent interactions, enforcement of guardrails, and managed agent access to data products and LLMs• A reference implementation supporting demonstrations of Level 4+ autonomy running on the AI Native ODA Canvas foundationA roadmap for the Race to 2030The AI-native ODA roadmap, set to be endorsed by TM Forum Members in Copenhagen, sets out a practical path to trusted, AI-native operations at scale and supports the wider Race to 2030 strategy being set by TM Forum.At the heart of the roadmap is the move from isolated AI use cases to autonomous flows — end-to-end, cross-domain execution that connects intent, orchestration, assurance and action across business and network operations. It shows how CSPs can move from fragmented automation and AI proofs of concept toward the autonomous enterprise, with AI-Native ODA as the shared foundation.The roadmap sets out the guiding principles for a collaborative work program to continually evolve AI-Native ODA, while TM Forum’s industry Missions — Composable IT and Ecosystems, Autonomous Networks, and Trustworthy AI and Data — act as the communities of action delivering real-world applications that turn this roadmap into implementation across IT and networks.Live proof points for AI-native ODAAt DTW Ignite, the Industry Showcase will provide live proof points that the AI-native evolution of ODA enables Level 4+ cross-domain autonomous flows in practice:• End-to-end fault management, where AI agents detect, diagnose and resolve issues across multiple network domains• Dynamic 5G network slicing, real-time intent-driven autonomy, from order to provisioning, assurance and self-healing• Sovereign AI inference, a Catalyst project demonstrating secure, controlled AI deployment, contained within defined jurisdictionsWhile ODA provides the industry’s essential composable software standard, AI-Native ODA now turns this into an executable foundation for trusted AI in real operational environments.New Insights report on the evolution of AI-native ODATM Forum Insights has published Transformation 2.0 : Towards an AI-native Open Digital Architecture, a new report outlining how ODA is evolving from a cloud-native foundation into the architectural backbone of the AI-native telco and autonomous enterprise.The report articulates CSPs adoption of AI and identifies ten interconnected challenges that the telecoms industry needs to address to deploy generative and agentic AI at scale.At DTW Ignite, the industry will see these elements come together in practice: a roadmap that sets the path, AI-native ODA capabilities that provide the architectural foundation, live demonstrations that show autonomous flows working in real scenarios, and an Insights report that frames the challenges CSPs must solve to build, govern and scale trusted AI-native autonomy.

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