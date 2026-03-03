TM Forum and CAICT partner to enable live validation of autonomous network innovation

Andy Tiller, TM Forum, and Zhiqin Wang, CAICT, sign landmark partnership agreement at Mobile World Congress 2026, accompanied by a delegation from CAICT. Andy Tiller, TM Forum, and Zhiqin Wang, CAICT, sign landmark partnership agreement at Mobile World Congress 2026.

First partnership of its kind enables telco operators in China to validate Level 4 autonomous networks in live network environment

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum , the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ( CAICT ), a specialized government think-tank dedicated to innovation and development in China’s information society, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate autonomous network innovation for an AI-enabled future.This landmark agreement, signed at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, establishes CAICT as a partner for Autonomous Network Level Live Network Assessment in China. For the first time, operators in the region will be able to validate autonomous network levels not only through evidence-based assessments, but also through network testing aligned to TM Forum’s industry-recognized standards. For operators, this strengthens the business case for innovation by measuring the benefits of autonomous networks in practice in live network environments.Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum, said: “Intelligent automation will underpin the next era of growth for our industry and global alignment on standards is how we scale it. By partnering with CAICT, we can validate those capabilities in live networks against globally agreed standards. It strengthens operators’ confidence to invest, accelerates innovation, and sets the stage for similar initiatives worldwide.”CAICT will formally support TM Forum’s Autonomous Networks program in China by contributing to validation consistency, providing certified experts to help deliver TM Forum’s Autonomous Network Level Assessment Validation (ANLAV) service, as well as providing live network testing to verify performance against TM Forum’s AN Levels and assess business impact.Zhiqin Wang, vice president of CAICT, said: “China’s telecoms industry is advancing rapidly, with operators pushing the boundaries of autonomous network innovation. Working together with TM Forum, we are pleased to share China’s AN Level standard and live network testing experience with global operators through TM Forum’s collaboration programs, while ensuring the seamless delivery of ANLAV services.”

