UTM Co-hosted Executive Development Programme "The Art of Leadership" Successfully Concludes

MACAU, June 16 - From 11 to 12 June 2026, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), in collaboration with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and EHL Hospitality Business School, Switzerland, jointly organised the executive development programme “The Art of Leadership.” Designed for mid- to senior-level professionals in Macao’s hotel industry, the programme focused on strengthening leadership capabilities and nurturing a culture of service excellence. Through a practical and forward-looking approach, participants explored the shift from traditional service management to service leadership, gaining tools and frameworks to inspire teams, reinforce service culture, and create lasting, people-centred value.

In the opening ceremony, Dr. Connie Loi, Vice Rector of UTM, emphasised that in a world increasingly driven by digital convenience, guests crave authentic experiences and genuine human interaction, cultivating leadership capable of guiding teams to craft exceptional experiences is highly relevant to the current needs of the hospitality industry. She encouraged participants to engage actively and return to their properties with inspiration to empower their teams.

The programme was facilitated by Mr. Franck Louveau, Consultant of EHL Hospitality Business School, and Dr. David Charles Wiley Jr., Lecturer at UTM. Through an interactive methodology combining lectures, case study analysis, group discussions, coaching exercises, and self-reflection, participants examined core themes including situational leadership, strategic communication, on-the-job coaching, and the shift from service management to service leadership. A dedicated case study on the Ritz-Carlton's iconic service culture offered actionable insights into how world-renowned brands maintain premier standards through shared values.

The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, and Ms. Astrid Cheung, Head of the Vocational Training Department of DSAL.

This programme demonstrates the commitment of local academia and the government to bringing international expertise to Macao, supporting the sustainable and high‑quality development of the tourism and hospitality industry.. As Macao continues to develop as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and deepen its integration within the Greater Bay Area, such initiative plays a vital role in ensuring that the city's hospitality talent remains internationally competitive.