MGTO produces the documentary “Creative Fusion: Gastronomy Reimagined” in celebration of Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June

MACAU, June 18 - 【MGTO】“Creative Fusion: Gastronomy Reimagined”

18 June is designated by the United Nations as the Sustainable Gastronomy Day. Echoing this international observance, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) specially produced a documentary titled “Creative Fusion: Gastronomy Reimagined” for release today (18 June). Created to foster preservation and innovation on the city’s culinary traditions, the production reinforces Macao’s pursuit as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in support of actualizing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

From gastronomic craft to multicultural harmony

The three-minute documentary weaves art and gastronomy, tradition and innovation together into a path that leads to a more sustainable future. Exploring the idea of integration through the craft of gastronomy and what unfolds beyond the dining table, the video depicts how food and art, cultural heritage and identity can be intertwined to create a unique form of expression. It resonates with the rich depths of East-meets-West cultural tapestry that Macao’s gastronomic heritage carries forward, thus embodying the essence of the Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

Gastronomy narrated across five distinct voices

An official of the Macao SAR government, representatives of international organizations as well as professionals in the local gastronomic and creative fields were interviewed in the documentary. Coming from different backgrounds, their views reframe gastronomy from different angles — it not just refers to the palate-tempting dishes but also shapes culture and a journey into the future as a potpourri of creative practices teeming with life.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes shared that food is both everyday life and everyday art. In particular, Macanese food is one of the earliest fusion foods around the world and gives Macao its special identity.

Secretary of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Denise Bax, highlighted that fusion refers to blending of culinary traditions. Creative fusion is not only about tradition, but also about innovation. All of these dishes carry history and cultural identities of communities.

Head of Youth Culture and Food Heritage Programme in the Office of Youth and Women at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Flora Igoe, expressed that the World Food Forum’s Young Chefs Programme aims to equip chefs with skills for transforming agri-food systems, to support the profession in becoming more sustainable.

Macao Chef Jeronimo Reinaldo Calangi shared that whenever he is creating a dish, the first thing that comes to mind is the story behind the flavours. The presentation comes with the art forms necessary for the experience.

Macao Artist Chi Mou Leong expressed that the common ground between chefs and artists is that both constantly explore for new elements to integrate, in turn bringing delicacies and artworks to a new level.

Deepen integration across “tourism + gastronomy” to propel sustainable tourism

UNESCO’s designation of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017 has bestowed recognition on Macao’s unique gastronomic culture shaped by a confluence of Eastern and Western influences. MGTO keeps propelling preservation and innovation of Macao’s culinary culture forward through a diversity of initiatives. Held annually, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” gathers various Creative Cities of Gastronomy from around the world and showcases Macao’s strengths as an international platform through several major highlights, reinforcing the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

By conveying the key message through the documentary, MGTO seeks to inspire industry partners’ ongoing preservation and innovation on Macao’s culinary heritage, while deepening the society’s awareness of sustainable gastronomy and manifesting Macao’s vibrant scene as a Creative City of Gastronomy, together contributing to the sustainable future of Macao’s tourism industry and the world.

The documentary “Creative Fusion: Gastronomy Reimagined” is released today on MGTO’s official website and social media platforms (Facebook, WeChat and YouTube), Macao gastronomy website (www.gastronomy.gov.mo) and https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/video-playlists.

Macao walks with the world towards sustainable gastronomy

Following a United Nations General Assembly resolution in December 2016, Sustainable Gastronomy Day has become a global observance on 18 June every year, which recognizes the significance of promoting sustainability in gastronomy as a cultural expression of the world’s natural and cultural diversity. Since its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, Macao has been joining the rest of the world to promote the Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June annually since 2018.