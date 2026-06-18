The 10th birthday party of the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” to be held next Friday in Seac Pai Van Park

MACAU, June 18 - The giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” are about to celebrate their 10th birthday on 26 June. In order to share this joy with members of the public and deepen the public’s understanding of giant panda conservation, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the birthday party for “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” in Seac Pai Van Park on that day. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the birthday celebration for the giant pandas, the lovely national treasures.

The giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” have always been well-loved by adults and children. To organise an unforgettable 10th birthday party for them, IAM has prepared various celebration events, including a birthday celebration ceremony to be held in the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion on their birthday. The keepers will present them with a specially made birthday cake, and several dozens of ten-year-old students have been invited, together with their teachers and parents to send their heartfelt birthday wishes to the giant pandas.

In addition, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., a beautiful giant panda-themed photo spot will be set up in the open space opposite the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion in the Seac Pai Van Park, alongside a variety of fun game booths and themed workshops. The events are free of charge and the public are welcome to participate.

Another highlight of the celebration events will be the award presentation ceremony for the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” 10th birthday card design competition to be held at the same venue. To encourage the school children across Macao to unleash their creativity and use their paintbrushes to convey their heartfelt wishes to the giant pandas, IAM organised the competition earlier and nine outstanding winning entries were selected from over 1,100 entries, which will also be displayed at the award presentation ceremony to showcase the children’s artistic talent and their love for the giant pandas.

The 10th birthday party of the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” and the award presentation ceremony for the birthday card design competition will also be broadcast live via the China Central Television (CCTV) iPanda platform (www.ipanda.com), sharing the joy with giant panda enthusiasts around the world. For further details about the events, the public can browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo, the Macao Nature website www.iam.gov.mo/nature or call 2833 7676 and 2888 0087 for enquiries.